England, Norway Gear up for FIFA World Cup 2026™ Quarterfinals Thriller at Club Facilities

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's top class facilities continue serving as official training sites and welcoming some of the best teams worldwide as they take on the FIFA World Cup 2026™. This time around, Inter Miami CF Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center hosted England and Norway's national teams as they gear up for a thrilling battle in the Quarterfinals of the tournament this Saturday, July 11.

England trained at the Florida Blue Training Center ahead of the Quarterfinals. The Three Lions arrive at the stage after knocking out co-hosts Mexico in a hard-fought 2-3 victory at Mexico City Stadium in the Round of 16. Prior to that England topped DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32, and finished first in Group L with seven points and an undefeated record of two wins and a draw. Forward Harry Kane has been the team's leader in the tournament with six goals so far.

Norway, meanwhile, trained at Inter Miami CF Stadium in preparation for the decisive bout. The Vikings reached the Quarterfinals with a statement 1-2 win over five-time World Cup winners Brazil spearheaded by a brace from striker Erling Haaland - who's in third place amongst the tournament's top scorers this edition with seven goals. Leading into the historic result, Norway knocked out Côte d'Ivoire 1-2 in the Round of 32 after finishing second in Group I with six points and a record of two wins and a draw.

FIFA World Cup 2026™ Nations Prepare at Inter Miami CF's Facilities

England and Norway become the 11th and 12th national teams to be hosted at Inter Miami CF Stadium and the Florida Blue Training Center surrounding FIFA World Cup 2026™ festivities, joining Argentina, Cape Verde, Colombia, Haiti, New Zealand, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Turkey, and Venezuela.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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