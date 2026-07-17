Debuts, Big Matches, Marquee Moments: Charlotte FC Second Half Season Preview

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







MLS action in the Queen City is so back.

Well, almost.

With the World Cup break set to wrap imminently, Charlotte FC officially returns to action next week for their first official game since late May. The Crown hosts rival club Atlanta United FC in a mid-week match at Bank of America Stadium, with kick-off slated for 8:15 pm.

The clash against Atlanta will surely be an exciting return to play, and it serves as the starting point for what will be a frenetic slate of fixtures for The Crown.

Including the game against Atlanta, Charlotte FC plays 10 matches before September. That string of fixtures includes seven league games, three Leagues Cup matches, and four away trips. And that's not even including the MLS All-Star Game on July 29th. Emanating from Bank of America Stadium with an 8 pm EST kick-off, the All-Star Game features the top stars from MLS and LIGA MX squaring off.

Charlotte FC features a trio of All-Stars with defender Tim Ream and midfielders Pep Biel and Ashley Westwood representing the host city.

From a league standpoint, it's all to play for as Head Coach Dean Smith's squad looks to improve on last year's fourth-place Eastern Conference finish.

SUMMER OF SOCCER

Summer of Soccer is back in Queen City. Don't miss the action during the biggest year of soccer yet!

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Players to Watch

Allan Saint-Maximin

Much has been made about The Crown's new Designated Player - and for good reason.

What Saint-Maximin brings to Charlotte FC extends beyond his sheer experience across multiple leagues and countries.

The 29-year-old forward will be at home on the left wing and should provide the offense with energy, pace and creativity.

Moreover, ASM is looking forward to impacting the team as a leader with a winning mindset.

"Every time I try to give an impact, I try to help the team win, because I'm a winner," Saint-Maximin said. "I think doing all my career I've shown this. And I just want to keep going and to bring this winning mentality to Charlotte and this leader aspect."

While Head Coach Dean Smith noted in a recent press conference the match against Atlanta may be too soon to expect ASM's debut, fans can look forward to seeing him take the pitch in the not-too-distant future.

Pep Biel

Through the first half of the season, Pep Biel currently sits as Charlotte's top goalscorer. Additionally, the "Mallorcan Magician" already has double-digit goal contributions with seven goals and six assists so far this campaign.

Biel's 2026 performance to date earned him MLS All-Star honors for the first time in his career.

"I am very happy to be there," Biel said. "I am very proud to be there for the club... I'm on my level now, but I don't stop here. I want to be better day by day."

Fans should expect even more magic from The Crown's midfield maestro.

Morrison

Since breaking into the starting XI early in the season, Morrison has been a consistent presence on the back line.

It's been impressive to see the expedited growth of the 21-year-old Ghanaian defender. In addition to his physical defensive prowess, Morrison has proven to be a factor on set pieces, having netted two goals off corner kicks.

Morrison's continued growth on and off the pitch will be fascinating to follow during the back half of the season.

Fixtures of Note

vs. Atlanta (7/22, 8:15pm EST)

Of course, the Club's first game back post-break will be one to watch, and fans in attendance can expect some special offerings to mark the occasion.

First and foremost, there will be $1 hot dogs and $5 beers, presented by Coors, at Bank of America Stadium. Secondly, fans will have the opportunity to receive an Ashley Westwood bobblehead.

Last and certainly not least, World Champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut will be the special Coronation honoree. There will also be special halftime entertainment featuring Chestnut and Sir Minty.

Oh yeah, it's also the first league match of the season against arch-rival Atlanta. While Atlanta etched out a victory over The Crown in the U.S. Open Cup, Charlotte swept the series last year.

Suffice it to say, you'll want to be there.

At Chicago (8/1, 8:30pm EST)

Charlotte FC wasn't the only club to add a notable name this transfer window.

Chicago Fire FC completed a move for Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski, who made the move to the Windy City from Barcelona. The August fixture provides The Crown their first opportunity to face the 37-year-old striker before hosting the Fire later in September.

At Cincinnati (7/12, 7:30pm EST)

The reverse fixture from May provided highlight goals, a rapid comeback and a dramatic finish.

The game had everything... except a winner, as the two sides drew 2-2.

After falling behind 0-2 at the half, Charlotte FC stormed back and scored two goals in under two minutes. The dramatic turnaround featured one of the loudest nights at Bank of America Stadium so far this season.

Here's hoping the second meeting delivers as well.

vs Orlando City (October 31st)

Another matchup against a global soccer star is on the calendar for The Crown.

Charlotte FC's Halloween match against Orlando City SC has some heightened star power with Antoine Griezmann officially joining the The Lions.

Add in the fact that it will be Fan Appreciation Day and The Crown's final home match of the regular season, and you have the ingredients for a compelling showdown between two southern clubs.

At Miami (November 7th)

This one doesn't need much additional table setting. It's a road match at Inter Miami's brand-new stadium against a formidable side headlined by Lionel Messi on Decision Day.

Enough said.

See you next Wednesday.

JULY 22 // CHARLOTTE FC VS. ATLANTA @ 8:15

The party is back as The Crown battles Atlanta United on July 22 at 8:15 p.m. Don't miss out on this special match featuring $1 hot dogs and $5 beers, presented by Coors, a special appearance by Joey Chestnut, and a post-match light show experience! Also, the first fans to arrive will receive a special-edition Ashley Westwood Bobblehead Giveaway.

Limited quantities of the giveaway are available on a first-come, first-served basis and aren't guaranteed.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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