Revolution Surge to 4-1 Triumph over Atlanta United FC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution (9-5-2, 29 pts.) collected a 4-1 triumph over Atlanta United FC (3-11-3, 12 pts) in front of 34,428 fans on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

The Revolution attack erupted for four goals, two in each half, as New England climbed into third place in the Eastern Conference. Forward Dor Turgeman and midfielders Carles Gil and Brooklyn Raines each turned in goal-and-assist performances, while Homegrown defender Peyton Miller added a finish of his own. Midfielder Alhassan Yusuf delivered two assists on the night, while Jackson Yueill also etched his name on the scoresheet with a helper.

The Revolution established control from the opening whistle, finding the breakthrough just 11 minutes into the match. Goalkeeper Matt Turner denied Atlanta's shot on target, then immediately sparked the attack with a long throw to a streaking Turgeman, who switched play with a cross to Matt Polster. Polster, starting his second straight match at right back, settled the ball with his chest and laid it off to captain Gil, who juked his defender to set up a left-footed curler that nestled inside the far post for his sixth goal of the season.

After recording his fourth assist of the campaign on the opening goal, Turgeman added a tally of his own in the 36th minute. New England capitalized on a short corner kick, stringing together a sequence of passes before Raines slipped a ball into the path of Yusuf. The midfielder delivered a driven cross into the box, connecting with Turgeman who redirected the service off the near post and into the back of the net, giving him his second goal-and-assist outing in MLS this season.

Atlanta's Miguel Almirón had back-to-back chances near the end of the half, first poking a ball past a charging Turner that ricocheted off the post, before uncorking a shot from distance that forced the Revolution goalkeeper into a diving save. The stop, one of six on the night for the U.S. international, helped preserve the Revolution's 2-0 advantage heading into the locker room.

The Revolution stretched their advantage to 3-0 at the start of the second half, with Miller coolly depositing his fourth goal of the season. Gil, on his way to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game this coming Wednesday, linked with Yusuf on the left edge of the visitors' 18-yard box, where the Nigerian international whipped a low, driven ball across the face of goal. Miller, 18, met it in stride and calmly redirected the finish into the back of the net.

New England posted its fourth goal in the 67th minute, with Raines tallying his first in MLS play. The midfielder drove towards the center of Atlanta's box and slipped a pass to an open Yueill, who had entered as a 59th-minute substitute. The pair worked a clean give-and-go and Raines showed no hesitation, stepping onto the return ball and slotting his shot into the back of the net.

Atlanta United pulled one back with five minutes remaining in regulation. The visitors weaved through the Revolution's defense, working the ball to Almirón. The Paraguay international slotted his shot past a fully extended Turner to cut into the deficit, but the hosts were able to close out the remaining minutes to seal all three points.

The Revolution are on the road next weekend, traveling to CF Montréal on Saturday, August 1. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Stade Saputo is available to watch on Apple TV in English, Spanish, and French. Tune into the club's local radio calls via 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) or 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA (Portuguese).

MATCH NOTES

Tonight's attendance of 34,428 marked a season high for the Revolution.

New England extended its winning streak against Atlanta United FC to five straight games, dating back to July 2024.

The Revolution have earned 25 points in 10 home matches this season, tied for the most in MLS.

New England has earned points from 10 of its last 12 league contests (8-2-2).

M Carles Gil scored his sixth goal of the year and added his fifth assist of the campaign, marking his 15th career goal-and-assist performance in MLS.

New England is 12-0-3 when Gil tallies a goal and assist in a match.

F Dor Turgeman recorded his second goal-and-assist outing of the season and the third of his MLS career, netting the game-winning goal in the first half. The Israeli attacker led the team with two shots on target.

M Matt Polster logged his 20th career MLS assist with his first helper of the campaign on Gil's opening goal.

D/W Peyton Miller added his fourth goal of the season, tallying in both matches against Atlanta this season.

M Alhassan Yusuf registered the first multi-assist game of his MLS career. The Nigeria international set up Turgeman's tally before teeing up Miller in the second half.

M Brooklyn Raines collected the first goal-and-assist performance of his MLS career. The U.S. Youth international provided a secondary helper on Turgeman's first half strike and added the fourth goal of the night for New England.

M Jackson Yueill notched his first Revolution assist off the bench, his first MLS helper since August 2024.

F Marcos Zambrano made his first MLS start in Saturday's contest, logging 69 minutes at right wing.

D Cody Baker made his Revolution debut, his fourth MLS appearance of the season.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #16

New England Revolution 4 vs. Atlanta United FC 1

July 25, 2026 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referee: Ryan Graves

Assistant Referee: Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Alejo Calume

Video Assistant Referee: David Barrie

Assistant Video Assistant Referee: Joshua Patlak

Weather: 70 degrees and clear.

Attendance: 34,428

Scoring Summary:

NE - Carles Gil 6 (Matt Polster 1, Dor Turgeman 4) 11'

NE - Dor Turgeman 3 (Alhassan Yusuf 1, Brooklyn Raines 1) 36'

NE - Peyton Miller 4 (Alhassan Yusuf 2, Carles Gil 5) 56'

NE - Brooklyn Raines 1 (Jackson Yueill 1) 67'

ATL - Miguel Almiron 2 (Alexey Miranchuk 3, Cayman Togashi 1) 85'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Alhassan Yusuf (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 20'

ATL - Matthew Edwards (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 31'

ATL - Will Reilly (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 52'

NE - Wilson Harris (Yellow Card - Hard Foul) 71'

New England Revolution: Matt Turner; Will Sands, Mamadou Fofana, Ethan Kohler, Matt Polster (Cody Baker 80'); Brooklyn Raines; Carles Gil ©, Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill 59'); Peyton Miller (Griffin Yow 68'), Dor Turgeman, Marcos Zambrano (Luca Langoni 68').

Substitutes Not Used: Donovan Parisian; Tanner Beason, Diego Fagundez, Judah Siqueira.

Atlanta United FC: Lucas Hoyos; Elias Baez, Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj 79'), Junior Alonso, Matthew Edwards (Ronald Hernandez 69'); Tristan Muyumba (Luke Brennan 58'), Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez; Miguel Almiron ©, Alexey Miranchuk; Fafa Picault (Cayman Togashi 79').

Substitutes Not Used: Jayden Hibbert; Adrian Gill, Arif Kovac, Toto Majub, Ignacio Suarez-Couri.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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