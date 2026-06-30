Whitecaps FC Midfielder Kenji Cabrera Undergoes Successful Surgery for a Fifth Metatarsal Fracture

Published on June 30, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirm that midfielder Kenji Cabrera underwent successful surgery on Monday for a fifth metatarsal fracture on his right foot.

"We are happy to hear that Kenji's procedure was successful," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC sporting director. "Kenji will work closely with our performance team and we anticipate a full recovery in four to six months."

This season, Cabrera has made 13 appearances, including five starts, while recording one goal and three assists across all competitions. Since joining the club in July 2025, the 23-year-old has made 26 appearances, including seven starts, and has registered six goal contributions with three goals and three assists.

The Peruvian international has also earned three senior national team call-ups in 2026, most recently for a pair of June friendlies.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC return to action on Wednesday, July 8, when they host Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC in the first leg of their TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal. Kickoff from Swangard Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. PT.

The 'Caps then resume MLS regular season play on Thursday, July 16, with a visit to Chicago Fire FC at 5:30 p.m. PT. Vancouver then returns home to BC Place on Saturday, August 1, for a Western Conference semifinal rematch against Los Angeles FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 30, 2026

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