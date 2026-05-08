Winnipeg Sea Bears Unveil 2026 Uniform Collection

Published on May 7, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today unveiled their 2026 uniform collection, a four-jersey set that draws together the full visual language of the franchise.

The Home, Away, Alternate, and Sea Bears Summer jerseys are each distinct in colour and character, while sharing the design elements that have come to define Sea Bears basketball: the Fractured Ice Texture, drawn from the angular fracture patterns of arctic sea ice; the team's proprietary Sea Foam; and a connection to the land and identity that gave this franchise its name.

Home Jersey

The Home jersey is built around a single idea: darkness, and what cuts through it. A jet-black body carries the Sea Bears wordmark across the chest in white outlined in Sea Foam, legible from every seat in Canada Life Centre. The Fractured Ice Texture runs down both side panels, shifting from deep Sea Foam at the shoulder to a near-translucent pale at the hem. Sea Foam against black like light through arctic water.

Away Jersey

The Away jersey carries the city's name to every arena in the league. WINNIPEG arches across a white body in bold black lettering outlined in Sea Foam - an unambiguous declaration that travels with the team. The Fractured Ice Texture threads the full length of both side panels, connecting this jersey to the rest of the collection while the white body opens into something lighter and sharper.

Alternate Jersey

The Alternate jersey wears the Sea Bears' most important colour from collar to hem. Sea Foam fills the body while bold black vertical stripes anchor each side panel. WINNIPEG arches across the chest in black with a clean white outline. At the lower front, the polar bear icon sits - a reference to Ursus maritimus, the "Sea Bear" of the Arctic, the animal this franchise was named for and the north has always known. The connection to Manitoba, to Churchill, to the land this team was born from, is stitched into the fabric.

Sea Bears Summer Jersey

The Sea Bears Summer jersey runs the Fractured Ice Texture across every inch of the body - tonal Sea Foam on Sea Foam, the brand's signature pattern worn as a full canvas rather than an accent. The front graphic announces itself: Sea Bears in bold white block letters, and below it, Summer in a raw hand-drawn lettering blazing in Outdoor Ball orange across a black brushstroke. Orange is the rarest colour in the Sea Bears palette, held in reserve for moments that genuinely demand it. Summer basketball at Canada Life Centre earns it.

All four jerseys are available now at seabears.ca and at Canada Life Centre during Sea Bears home games, priced at $109.99 for adult sizes and $89.99 for youth. Want to rep your favorite Sea Bears player? Now you can get their name and number on the back of your very own jersey at all Sea Bears home games!







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