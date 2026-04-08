Ottawa BlackJacks Add Yohann Sam and Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly Through Inaugural CEBL Signing Day

Published on April 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Ottawa BlackJacks News Release







The Ottawa BlackJacks have added two Canadian student-athletes to their 2026 roster as part of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's inaugural Signing Day, signing guard Yohann Sam and center Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly.

Announced by the CEBL on March 26th, Signing Day replaces the league's previous draft format and marks the next evolution of the CEBL's partnership with U SPORTS, creating a direct pathway for Canadian student-athletes to transition from the collegiate ranks to the professional game.

Sam joins the BlackJacks after a standout collegiate career at the University of Windsor, where the 6-foot-5 guard spent four seasons developing into one of the OUA's top offensive threats. The Brampton, Ont. native was selected second overall in the 2025 CEBL Draft and made four appearances during the 2025 season with the Brampton Honey Badgers.

Sam earned OUA Third Team All-Star honours in 2025 and recently completed his third consecutive university season averaging at least 15 points per game. He also represented Canada internationally during the summer of 2025 as a member of the Canada U23 FIBA 3x3 National Team.

"Yohann is a versatile, polished scorer from all three levels," said Ottawa BlackJacks General Manager James Derouin. "His previous CEBL and Canada Basketball experience speak to his high-level ability and willingness to take on new challenges. We are excited to have him in the mix and work with him this summer on further developing his game at the pro level."

Coulibaly joins Ottawa following a championship-winning season at Carleton University, helping the Ravens capture their 18th national title. The 6-foot-9 center completed his collegiate career after previous NCAA Division I stops at Holy Cross and Valparaiso.

Raised in Ottawa, Coulibaly is a product of the Canada Topflight Academy prep program and appeared in 70 NCAA Division I games before returning home for his final collegiate season. In 2026, he finished among the top five nationally in total rebounds during the U SPORTS season and recorded 13 games with 10 or more rebounds.

"Louth-Mohamed is a true competitor and a versatile modern big man who showed his winning impact this season, helping the Ravens take home the National Championship," said Derouin. "Allowing local players to make the jump to the professional level is an important part of our team's history, and we are thrilled to continue that trend as Louth-Mohamed starts his pro journey with us."

Ottawa opens the season at The Arena at TD Place on Tuesday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m. against the defending Western Conference champion, Calgary Surge.

Single tickets, flexible packages and group experiences are currently available to purchase by visiting theblackjacks.ca/tickets or visit theblackjacks.ca/season-seat-memberships to become a 2026 season seat member.







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