Canada's Top Student-Athletes Earn Pro Opportunity Through CEBL Signing Day

Published on April 8, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) today unveiled the results of its inaugural CEBL Signing Day, with 20 student-athletes from 14 post-secondary institutions across the country taking the next step in their basketball journeys.

"As Canada's professional basketball league, our focus is on elevating the game and the athletes who power it," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "Signing Day gives student-athletes a direct path to the pro level, where they can test themselves against elite competition and contribute to an exciting, fast-paced product. With expanded visibility across CEBL+, YouTube, and CBC platforms, along with strong fan support in every market, it's an opportunity to grow their careers within a league built from the community up."

Announced on March 26, Signing Day replaces the league's previous draft format and marks the next evolution of the CEBL's partnership with U SPORTS, established in 2019, and more recently the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA). The new approach creates a more direct and flexible pathway for Canadian student-athletes to transition from campus to the professional stage.

"U SPORTS is proud of its partnership with the CEBL that allows our student-athletes to sign with clubs to continue meaningful development during the U SPORTS off-season," said Matthew Davies, U SPORTS Chief Sport Officer. "The CEBL teams' commitment to carry developmental players is a valuable opportunity for our student-athletes to fuel their growth as players and as people."

This year's class features a blend of emerging talent and familiar faces, including Toronto Metropolitan University's Aaron Rhooms and St. Francis Xavier University's DJ Jackson, two players who have already made an impact at both the U SPORTS and CEBL levels.

The reigning U SPORTS Player of the Year and an Ontario University Athletics (OUA) champion, Rhooms will return to the Edmonton Stingers for a third consecutive season. One of the most consistent offensive forces in the country, he finished third nationally in scoring this past season with 22.0 points per game.

Jackson, a Mississauga, Ontario native, will suit up for the Brampton Honey Badgers after appearing in 11 games with the Calgary Surge last season. He returned to St. Francis Xavier for his second year with the X-Men and earned Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Most Valuable Player honours for a second consecutive season.

Ottawa BlackJacks' Yohann Sam, Saskatoon Mamba's Easton Thimm, and Mason Kraus of the Winnipeg Sea Bears will also return for a second summer after gaining valuable experience in the league last season.

Signings By Team:

Brampton: DJ Jackson (St. Francis Xavier University), Bronson Chambers (University of Windsor)

Calgary: MJ Okado (Carleton University), Joshua Francis (Memorial University)

Edmonton: Stefan Anisko (Cape Breton University), Aaron Rhooms (Toronto Metropolitan University)

Montreal: Tayshaun Thomas (Cape Breton University), Chris Malonga (Nipissing University)

Niagara: Ayub Nurhussien (Ontario Tech University), Nigel Hylton (University of Toronto)

Ottawa: Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly (Carleton University), Yohann Sam (University of Windsor)

Saskatoon: Easton Thimm (University of Saskatchewan), Mohamed Mahadhi (University of Saskatchewan)

Scarborough: AJ Cummings (Queen's University), Phoenyx Wyse (St. Francis Xavier University)

Vancouver: Ashton Bain (Queen's University), Dario Lopez (University of the Fraser Valley)

Winnipeg: Mason Kraus (University of Manitoba), Kato Jaro (University of Winnipeg)

By the Numbers:

20 U SPORTS student-athletes signed from 14 institutions and three conferences

15 first-time CEBL players and five returning players

13 hometown cities represented across six provinces, along with one international player from Spain

Six schools with multiple signees: Cape Breton University, Carleton University, Queen's University, St. Francis Xavier University, University of Saskatchewan, and the University of Windsor

For more information on 2026 CEBL Signing Day, including the full list of signees, visit cebl.ca/2026-cebl-signing-day-results.

Through the CEBL's landmark five-year broadcast partnership with CBC Sports, these student-athletes will benefit from national and global exposure. Marquee games will air on CBC TV, including the first-ever best-of-three CEBL Finals in league history, with every CEBL game live streamed on CBC Gem and CBC Sports YouTube and CEBL+. Canadian basketball has never been more visible and it's only getting bigger.

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Details on the league's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







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