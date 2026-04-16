Vancouver Bandits Sign Los Angeles Lakers G League Guard Tevian Jones

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release









Guard Tevian Jones with the South Bay Lakers

(Vancouver Bandits, Credit: South Bay Lakers) Guard Tevian Jones with the South Bay Lakers(Vancouver Bandits, Credit: South Bay Lakers)

LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Thursday that the club has signed current Los Angeles Lakers NBA G League guard Tevian Jones to its roster for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season.

Jones, a 6-foot-7 guard, joins the Bandits from the Lakers' NBA G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers where he averaged 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 20.5 minutes per game across 24 games during the 2025-26 season and helped his team to an appearance in the NBA G League Western Conference finals.

Originally from Chandler, Ariz., Jones earned NBA minutes in 2023 when he was named to the New Orleans Pelicans' training camp roster and suited up for the club during its pre-season campaign.

""I am really looking forward to playing for the Bandits and being in Vancouver! I can't wait to get together with coach Julius and the guys this summer," said Jones. "We definitely have some big things in store this season, y'all are going to see!"

Jones has already proven his offensive talent in the CEBL, averaging 17.8 points across 33 games in two seasons between the Winnipeg Sea Bears, Saskatchewan Rattlers, and Scarborough Shooting Stars.

Internationally, Jones was called up to the United States senior men's national team this past February where he contributed to a 123-88 win on February 3, 2026 against Mexico as part of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers.

"We are really excited to add Tevian's athleticism and competitive fire to our roster. He is coming off a strong season in the NBA G League and also earned a USA Basketball call-up this past February," said head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "He plays at a high level and fits our team identity of energy and effort, with a relentless approach on both ends of the court."

Prior to turning professional, Jones attended Southern Utah University where he developed into an explosive producer. In his fifth year during the 2022-23 NCAA season, Jones started 36 games for the Thunderbirds and led his program with 17.8 points per game en route to receiving Western Athletic Conference (WAC) First-Team All Conference honours. Prior to his success at SUU, Jones got his start at the University of Illinois, playing in 37 games from 2018 to 2020

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL season on Thursday, May 14 on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre. A full game schedule can be viewed here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

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Guard Tevian Jones with the South Bay Lakers

(South Bay Lakers)







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 16, 2026

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