Saskatoon Mamba Announce Key Coaching Additions For 2026 Season

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the addition of Greg Jockims, Rob Lovelace, and Jamie Campbell to the club's coaching staff for the upcoming 2026 season. The trio will join Head Coach Isaiah Fox, bringing a wealth of experience across U SPORTS, professional basketball, and player development to the Mamba bench.

Jockims returns to the CEBL with an extensive coaching résumé spanning over a decade at the university and professional levels. He spent 13 seasons with the USask Huskies, highlighted by leading the men's program to its first-ever Canada West Championship and CIS National Championship during the 2009-10 season. Jockims also served as the General Manager and Head Coach of the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2019, guiding the team to the CEBL's inaugural championship. Known for his leadership and ability to build winning cultures, Jockims brings championship pedigree and deep ties to Saskatchewan basketball.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to join the Saskatoon Mamba coaching staff and help build something meaningful for basketball in our city. Having been part of championship programs with the Huskies and the Rattlers, and through my work with Saskatoon Minor Basketball Association, I'm excited to keep contributing to the development of players and the strength of the game in Saskatoon," said Jockims. "I also really believe in the vision of the Mamba's leadership and ownership group, and I'm looking forward to being part of what they're building here."

Lovelace rejoins the Mamba staff as the most familiar face in the organization, becoming the longest-tenured coach in franchise history dating back to its Rattlers era. Since joining the bench in 2023, Lovelace has played a key role in player development and team culture. Prior to coaching, he spent two seasons contributing to the Saskatchewan Rattlers and CEBL broadcast team, offering insight and analysis across the league. As a player, Lovelace had a standout career with the USask Huskies from 2001 to 2008, where he ranks sixth all-time in assists and eighth in steals in program history. He later returned to the Huskies as an assistant coach, further developing his coaching pedigree.

"I'm excited to be back and look forward to working with Coach Fox and the new staff. I'm ready to help this group of players compete every day," said Lovelace.

Campbell joins the Mamba coaching staff for the first time, adding a strong background in U SPORTS basketball and program leadership. He brings 13 years of coaching experience, including four seasons as the head coach of the USask Huskies Men's Basketball program.

Prior to leading the Huskies, Campbell spent time with two of Canada's top programs, serving as an assistant coach at Carleton University for three seasons and Wilfrid Laurier University for six seasons.

His transition to the professional level reflects both his personal development and the continued growth of the Huskies program, with Shannon Chinn, Chief Athletics Officer of the University of Saskatchewan, noting, "We are incredibly proud to see Coach Campbell take this opportunity to gain additional coaching perspectives at the professional level, furthering his own development and the growth of our Huskie program." Campbell's move also highlights the strengthening relationship between the two organizations and the opportunities it creates, as Chinn added that it "continues to build upon our strong relationship with the Mamba, but also reinforces a clear pathway for our student-athletes to play professionally in the CEBL." With a proven track record of developing student-athletes and contributing to high-performance programs, Campbell will be a valuable asset to the Mamba organization.

"I am grateful to Isaiah and the Mamba organization for this tremendous opportunity. I am looking forward to welcoming the guys to the city and to working with them to get the season started," said Campbell.

The Saskatoon Mamba continue to build a coaching staff that reflects the organization's commitment to excellence, player development, and strong Saskatchewan roots. With a blend of championship experience, continuity, and fresh perspective, the 2026 coaching staff is well-positioned to guide the Mamba in their pursuit of a CEBL title.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







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