Saskatoon Mamba Bring Back Shot-Blocking Leader Jaden Bediako

Published on April 14, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the team has re-signed 6-foot-10 Canadian forward and franchise all-time leader in blocks, Jaden Bediako, for the upcoming season.

The Brampton, Ontario, native returns for his third CEBL campaign after making his professional debut in 2024, where he quickly established himself as one of the league's premier interior performers, averaging 8.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game with the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

Across two seasons with the Rattlers, Bediako has started 96% of games.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jaden back as we enter a new era as the Saskatoon Mamba," said Isaiah Fox, Head Coach of the Saskatoon Mamba, "He is an elite talent with tremendous upside and a player who embodies the identity we are building."

During the 2025-26 offseason, Bediako competed internationally with Ostioneros de Guaymas in Mexico, where he continued to develop against high-level professional competition. In his most recent campaign, he averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8 per cent from the field, further establishing himself as a reliable rim protector and efficient interior scorer. His time overseas also included a stint in the NBA G League with the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate), adding valuable experience within a high-performance development system.

During his collegiate career, Bediako competed at the NCAA Division I level with Santa Clara University and Seton Hall University. He averaged 6.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game over his five year collegiate career.

"I'm looking forward to the season with this new identity of the Mamba and being a part of something new." said Bediako, "Excited to get back to work and work towards a common goal!"

Fans can expect Bediako to bring physicality, passion, and a hardworking mindset to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.

About the Saskatoon Mamba The Saskatoon Mamba (previously Saskatchewan Rattlers) tipped off their inaugural season at SaskTel Centre in May 2019 and went on to win the inaugural Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) championship. The Mamba are active members of the community, participating in countless events that connect the team with diverse communities through sport, entertainment, and arts and culture. The team has restored over 100 basketball nets across the city to make basketball more accessible to youth. For more information, visit saskatoonmamba.ca.

About the CEBL The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is Canada's professional basketball league, with 10 member clubs across six provinces. Blending global innovation with local connection, the league is redefining how the game is played and experienced while rooting its teams deeply in communities coast to coast. With a fan base of 4.1 million Canadians - up 57 per cent since 2022 - the CEBL has cultivated Canada's youngest basketball audience, with more than half of its fans aged 34 or younger. Its rapid growth reflects its ability to connect authentically with a new generation of basketball fans while expanding the sport's cultural footprint nationwide.

In 2025, the CEBL featured 17 players with NBA experience, and nearly 70 per cent of its athletes were Canadian - the highest proportion of domestic talent in any professional sports league in the country. To date, nearly 40 players have signed NBA contracts following CEBL seasons, which run from May through August. Visit CEBL.ca or follow @cebleague on social media.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 14, 2026

Saskatoon Mamba Bring Back Shot-Blocking Leader Jaden Bediako - Saskatoon Mamba

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