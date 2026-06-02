Saskatoon Mamba Announce the REAL North Classic
Published on June 2, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)
Saskatoon Mamba News Release
The Saskatoon Mamba are proud to announce that our Friday, July 3 regular-season game will now be played in Whitehorse, Yukon, as part of the inaugural Snowline Gold 2026 REAL North Classic.
The Mamba will face the Calgary Surge at Takhini Arena on Friday, July 3 at 6:30 PM local time / 7:30 PM CST.
The REAL North Classic marks a major moment for Canadian basketball, bringing the first regular-season professional basketball game to Canada's Territories.
The event will also include community programming throughout Canada Day Weekend, including basketball activations, youth programming, local artists and performers, and Indigenous storytelling moments.
Fans interested in attending the game in Whitehorse can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster.
Thank you for continuing to support the Saskatoon Mamba as we help grow the game in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and across Canada.
Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 2, 2026
- First Professional Basketball Game in the Territories to be Played on Canada Day Weekend in Whitehorse, Yukon. - Calgary Surge
- Saskatoon Mamba Announce the REAL North Classic - Saskatoon Mamba
- First Professional Basketball Game in the Territories to be Played on Canada Day Weekend in Whitehorse, Yukon. - CEBL
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