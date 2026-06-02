First Professional Basketball Game in the Territories to be Played on Canada Day Weekend in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Published on June 2, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Whitehorse, YT - Professional sports and live entertainment company, REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. (REAL) announced today that its Calgary Surge and Saskatoon Mamba properties of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) will headline the inaugural Snowline Gold 2026 REAL North Classic at Takhini Arena in Whitehorse, Yukon on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 6:30pm YST (7:30pm MST; 9:30pm EST).

The Canada Day Weekend event series running July 1st to July 4th is also being supported by the Government of Yukon and Air North, Yukon's Airline, and is designed to create a historic and high-impact moment for Whitehorse, the Yukon, and the broader Canadian basketball landscape. The matchup between the 2019 CEBL Champion Saskatoon Mamba and the 2023 and 2025 Western Conference Champion Calgary Surge has been confirmed as the first regular season professional basketball game ever played in Canada's Territories.

"The Snowline Gold 2026 REAL North Classic is exactly the kind of bold, landmark moment we want to create for Canadian basketball, Canadian companies, and our incredible Canadian fans," said Ty Mazereeuw, President & CEO of the CEBL. "Our entire league is proud to help make history alongside REAL and the Yukon community."

Over its eight-season history, the CEBL has brought five neutral-site regular season games to communities and premier venues across the country, and REAL has been the driving force behind four of them with back-to-back events in Red Deer and unforgettable stops planned for Lethbridge, Alberta and now, Whitehorse, Yukon. REAL, the CEBL, and Sport Yukon have made a landmark commitment to bring this event series to Whitehorse for the next three years.

"Events like the Snowline Gold 2026 REAL North Classic show what is possible when Canadian sports and live events operators, orders of government, and commercial and non-profit stakeholders work together with a shared vision to build tourism, economic, and community-building value," said Jason Ribeiro, Co-Chairman & President of REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. "We love Canada in our bones and could not pass up the opportunity to bring Canada's pro basketball league and our two teams to the North. We owe a deep debt of gratitude to the team at Sport Yukon for their assistance and guidance and to the members of our Host Committee who championed this sport tourism initiative from inception."

"Sport has a remarkable ability to connect people, strengthening communities through shared experiences and collective celebration," said Jen Gehmair, Minister of Economic Development, Tourism and Culture. "The REAL North Classic brings together tourism, culture, sport and community pride in a way that can create lasting value for Yukoners and visitors alike."

The multi-day activation will begin with mascot appearances during the Canada Day Parade and a 3x3 basketball tournament being planned and supported by local sports organizations, coaches, and businesses at Takhini Arena on July 1st. A Coaches Clinic will follow on July 2nd. On July 3rd, the day begins with player appearances across communities and ends with the first-ever professional basketball game in the territories at Takhini Arena in the evening, featuring local artists and performers and Indigenous storytelling moments. Finally, the event series concludes with a Youth Basketball Skills Camp presented by Snowline Gold on July 4th.

"Snowline Gold is proud to contribute to a first-of-its-kind professional sporting experience here in the Yukon," said Scott Berdahl, CEO of Snowline Gold. "Sport is such an important part of our community life in the Yukon and a foundation for a strong social fabric. We are grateful for the efforts of many different groups and individuals involved in making the REAL North Classic a reality, and we're excited for this year's event."

The Calgary Surge and the Saskatoon Mamba (previously Saskatchewan Rattlers) split their four matchups during the 2025 regular season 2-2 in what has become an incredibly competitive Western Conference. The Snowline Gold 2026 REAL North Classic will be livestreamed nationally on CBC Gem, CBC Sports YouTube, and CEBL YouTube.

"Sport Yukon is excited to see a major basketball showcase coming to Whitehorse," said Stacy Lewis, President of Sport Yukon. "This kind of initiative supports participation, inspires young athletes, and strengthens the Yukon's reputation as a destination for memorable sport tourism experiences."

All game tickets to this historic event include a limited-edition t-shirt and start at $38.50 plus applicable fees and taxes. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best selection. For more information on all the event offerings and ticket options, visit REALNORTHCLASSIC.ca.

Additional Quotes

Benjamin Ryan - Chief Commercial Officer, Air North, Yukon's Airline

"At Air North, we believe some of the most meaningful community moments happen through sport. This event is about more than basketball. It's a chance to recognize the coaches, volunteers, parents, and supporters who work behind the scenes every day to create opportunities for young people across the Yukon. It's also an opportunity for current and future players to witness a professional basketball experience right here at home, inspiring them to pursue their own goals both on and off the court. We're proud to support an event that celebrates community, creates connections, and helps inspire the next generation."

Caroline Anderson- Executive Director of Tourism Industry Association of the Yukon (TIA)

"As the voice of Yukon's tourism industry, representing the hundreds of businesses that contribute to our economy through tourism, TIA Yukon is proud to support the REAL North Classic and our partnership with Sport Yukon. Events like this create new reasons for people to visit the territory, generating economic activity for local businesses while raising Yukon's profile on a national stage. The REAL North Classic demonstrates how sport and tourism can work together to attract future visitors, events, and investment to the Yukon."

REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc., the Calgary Surge & Saskatoon Mamba

REAL Entertainment & Culture Inc. (REAL) is a professional sports and live entertainment company co-founded by Jason Ribeiro that owns and operates the Calgary Surge and Saskatoon Mamba Professional Basketball Clubs and REAL Studios.

The Calgary Surge tipped off their inaugural season at WinSport Event Centre in May 2023, after originating as the Guelph Nighthawks, one of the founding members of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). Over three seasons, the Surge have made three straight CEBL Championship Weekend appearances, were crowned Western Conference Champions in 2023 and 2025, hold the league's single-game attendance record, and have sent over 6500 deserving kids and families to their games for free. For more information, visit calgarysurge.ca.

The Saskatoon Mamba (previously Saskatchewan Rattlers) tipped off their inaugural season at SaskTel Centre in May 2019 and went on to win the inaugural Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) championship. The team has restored over 100 basketball nets across the city to make basketball more accessible to youth. REAL acquired and re-launched the franchise in February 2026. For more information, visit saskatoonmamba.ca.

Both teams are active members of their communities and have participated in hundreds of events (and counting) across several cities that connect the organizations with diverse communities through sport, entertainment, and arts and culture.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.