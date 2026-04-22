Saskatoon Mamba Add Canadian Standout Jamal Fuller

Published on April 22, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Saskatoon Mamba News Release







The Saskatoon Mamba of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced today the team has signed Canadian and Long Island University Sharks standout, Jamal Fuller, for the upcoming 2026 CEBL season.

The Toronto, Ontario product is signing the first professional contract of his career with the Mamba after a strong and productive collegiate campaign in the NCAA. The 6-foot-5 guard started 33 of 34 games in 2026 and was selected for the 2026 All-NEC First Team. In 2026, Fuller finished first on the team in average points (16.2 per game) and rebounds (5.5 per game), while finishing third on the team in assists (2.6 per game) - showcasing his playmaking and scoring capabilities.

"Jamal adds a high level of skill and competitiveness to our roster," said Isaiah Fox, Head Coach of the Saskatoon Mamba. "What stands out just as much is his willingness to compete and make an impact defensively."

In his final collegiate season, Jamal Fuller delivered an efficient and impactful campaign, shooting 51 percent from the field and 43 percent from beyond the arc while scoring 20 or more points in over a third of his games, including a season-high 26-point performance. His consistent production played a key role in helping lead LIU to a NCAA postseason appearance.

Fuller's performance also earned conference recognition, as he was named NEC Co-Player of the Week during the 2025-26 season after averaging 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists across a two-game stretch. His standout efforts included a 19-point performance against Le Moyne and a 23-point, 6-assist outing versus Central Connecticut State, showcasing his ability to impact the game across multiple facets.

Fuller expressed excitement about beginning the next chapter of his career back in Canada.

"I'm just excited to be a part of the Mamba family and looking forward to growing as a player and doing whatever it takes," he said.

In addition to his high impact on the offensive side of the floor, Fuller impacted the game defensively throughout his five-year collegiate career, recording 68 steals (1.0 per game) and 61 blocks (0.9 per game) - displaying his strong two-way play capabilities.

Fans can expect Fuller to bring a high level of scoring, defense, and a winning mindset to the new era of basketball in Saskatoon, blending established excellence with a renewed vision for the future.

Don't miss the action -- single-game tickets for the Saskatoon Mamba's upcoming season are now available. Visit saskatoonmamba.ca/single-game-tickets for more details and to secure your seats.







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