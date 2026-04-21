Vancouver Bandits Re-Sign Canadian Guard Shamar Givance

Published on April 21, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Tuesday that guard Shamar Givance will return to the club for the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) season, re-signing for his second consecutive season with BC's professional basketball team.

A 5-foot-10 guard originally from Brampton, Ont., Givance averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists during the 2025 CEBL regular season while appearing in all 24 regular season games with 10 starts.

Both a playmaker and dynamic scorer, he tied the franchise's single-game assist record on May 24, 2025 with 15 assists and closed out the regular season with a pair of 20+ point performances on July 8 and July 10, 2025.

"Shamar is an elite Canadian guard. His pace, vision, and ability to finish elevates everyone around him, along with his selfless play and competitive fire. He was a cornerstone of our success last season and we're fired up to have him back," said head coach and general manager Kyle Julius of Givance.

Givance is currently playing in France with Champagne Basket Reims of the Pro B League and will report to the Bandits at the conclusion of his season overseas. He is currently averaging 10.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 23.1 minutes in 31 games played.

"I'm incredibly excited to be back in Vancouver this summer, the energy from the fans last season was unreal," said Givance. "I can't wait to get back on the court with the Bandits and get to work on some unfinished business."

Givance began his post-secondary basketball career at the University of Evansville from 2018 to 2022, where he earned All-Missouri Valley Conference Second Team honours in 2021. He then transferred to the University of Texas El Paso for his graduate season in 2022-23 where he averaged the third-most assists and steals per game in Conference USA and ranked eighth in program history with 62 steals in a single season.

Fans will get their first chance to watch the Bandits' new-look roster in a charitable preseason game on Saturday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m. at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre when the club faces the Sikh Warriors from ESPN's The Basketball Tournament. Preseason tickets are on sale at this link, with proceeds benefitting the Bandits Community Foundation.

The Bandits open the 2026 CEBL regular season on Thursday, May 14 at 9:30 a.m. PT on the road in Saskatoon before coming home for its Home Opener against the Edmonton Stingers on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT at Envision Financial Court at Langley Events Centre.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.

More information is available at thebandits.ca and @vancouverbandits on Instagram and TikTok, as well as @vancitybandits on Facebook and Twitter.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from April 21, 2026

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