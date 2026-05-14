Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Trey McGowens Ahead of Home Opener

Published on May 14, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears today announced the club has signed point guard Trey McGowens for the upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

McGowens (6-3, 190, University of Pittsburgh; born: May 15, 2000, in Pendleton, South Carolina) arrives in Winnipeg following a 2025-26 season with the NBA G League's Austin Spurs, where he averaged 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. McGowens also competed in the EuroCup with the Trefl Sopot in Poland.

In 2023-24, McGowens split time between three NBA G League teams; the Long Island Nets, College Park Skyhawks and Raptors 905, and made his first CEBL appearance with the Edmonton Stingers, where he led the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game while adding 4.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals. With the College Park Skyhawks in that same season, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals across seven games.

McGowens has also represented the United States on the international stage and was named MVP of the 2023 FIBA 3x3 U23 World Cup in Lublin, Poland, leading Team USA to a gold medal in the country's first-ever U23 World Cup title. McGowens finished as the tournament's top scorer with 54 points and starred in the gold-medal final with 10 points in a 21-3 victory over Israel.

The point guard played four collegiate seasons across the University of Pittsburgh (2018-19) and the University of Nebraska. As a freshman at Pittsburgh, he set the freshman single-game records for points (33), steals (7) and free throws (18), and was named ACC Rookie of the Week in both December 2018 and January 2019. After transferring to Nebraska, he averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in 2020-21, ranking among the Big Ten leaders in scoring, assists and steals.

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Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 14, 2026

Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Trey McGowens Ahead of Home Opener - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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