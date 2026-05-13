Winnipeg Sea Bears Announce Renewed Broadcast Partnership with 680 CJOB for a Third Season

Published on May 13, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Winnipeg Sea Bears News Release







Winnipeg MB - The Winnipeg Sea Bears and 680 CJOB announced Wednesday an extension of their broadcast partnership that will bring fans expanded

radio coverage of Sea Bears home games throughout the 2026 Canadian Elite Basketball League season.

Sea Bears fans can tune into the 680 CJOB pre-game show 30 minutes before tip-off as host Christian Aumell previews the matchup, outlines key areas to watch and shares insight through interviews with Sea Bears Head Coach and General Manager Mike Raimbault and select players.

Following the pre-game show, Aumell and 680 CJOB Sports Director Kelly Moore will team up to bring fans live play-by-play of Sea Bears home games at Canada Life Centre. The duo will be on the call for every Sea Bears home game with the exception of July19.

Once the final buzzer sounds, listeners can stay tuned for post-game analysis with Aumell and Moore, featuring live player interviews, statistical breakdowns of standout performances from both teams, an update on the CEBL standings and a preview of the Sea Bears' next matchup.

How to listen: Catch every broadcast live on 680 CJOB AM, or stream on Radioplayer, TuneIn, Apple Music, Stingray and MyTuner.

The Sea Bears tip off their 2026 home schedule this Saturday, May 16 against the Saskatoon Mamba at Canada Life Centre. Make sure to tune into 680 CJOB 30 minutes before tip-off to get the inside scoop, and grab your tickets today.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 13, 2026

Winnipeg Sea Bears Announce Renewed Broadcast Partnership with 680 CJOB for a Third Season - Winnipeg Sea Bears

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