CDIC Teams up with CEBL for a Third Season

Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) News Release







Toronto, ON - Today, the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced the return of Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) as a key player in the League's partner lineup for a third consecutive season.

As Canada's federal Crown corporation that protects deposits in the event of member institution failure, it is fitting that CDIC will serve as the presenting partner of the CEBL Defensive Player of the Year award, recognizing the league's top defender at the conclusion of the 2026 season.

Expanding its presence across the league, CDIC will be featured on CEBL referee jerseys throughout this season, a natural extension of the brand's alignment with integrity, accountability, and consistency. In addition, CDIC and the CEBL will spotlight the top defensive play of the week, celebrating the hustle and high-effort moments that define winning basketball.

"CDIC is happy to renew its partnership with the CEBL for the 2026 season," said Tamara Mason, Head of Communications & Public Awareness at CDIC. We're committed to strengthening Canadians' understanding of deposit protection, knowing that awareness builds confidence in the financial system and supports its stability. After the success of the Defensive Player of the Week, we're excited to expand our partnership with the CEBL by celebrating strong defenders on the court through the Defensive Player of the Year."

Since its establishment in 1967, CDIC has played a vital role in safeguarding Canada's financial system, insuring eligible deposits at member institutions up to $100,000 per institution, per insured category, and reinforcing confidence in the banking system nationwide.

"As we head into another season of Canada's Pro Basketball League, it's partners like CDIC who'll help fans get closer to our game," said CEBL President and CEO Ty Mazereeuw. "From highlighting the league's top defenders to celebrating the biggest defensive plays each week, this partnership brings fans closer to our players and getting the stories behind the intensity of our on-court action."

Beginning May 9, CBC Sports will stream every game of the 2026 CEBL season live on CBC Gem, cbcsports.ca, and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Additionally, six regular season matchups, the Conference Finals, and the best-of-three CEBL Finals will be broadcast nationally on CBC TV, bringing Canada's Pro Basketball League to fans across the country.

For the full 2026 CEBL schedule, visit cebl.ca/schedule. Details on the league's new playoff format are available at cebl.ca/playoffs, and ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from May 6, 2026

CDIC Teams up with CEBL for a Third Season - CEBL

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