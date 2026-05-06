FPHL Announces Oceanside, CA Team

Published on May 5, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce the addition of a new expansion team, set to begin play in the 2026-27 season at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California.

This expansion marks another important step in the league's continued commitment to growth, as the FPHL works toward its goal of establishing more than 30 teams across the United States at the Single-A minor professional level.

Frontwave Arena, a state-of-the-art indoor facility that opened in 2024, is home to the San Diego Clippers (NBA G League), San Diego Sockers (MASL), and San Diego Strike Force (IFL). The venue seats approximately 5,500 fans for hockey.

The FPHL is a Single-A minor professional hockey league, positioned just below the ECHL and alongside its lateral competitor the SPHL. The league continues to strive toward becoming one of the premier Single-A professional hockey leagues in North America.

The FPHL proudly welcomes its newest member to Oceanside, California, and looks forward to the continued growth of the game on the West Coast.

The league will enter its 17th season in 2026-27.







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