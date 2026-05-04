Northwoods League Welcomes Dune Coast Baseball

Published on May 4, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Dune Coast Baseball News Release







NEW BUFFALO, MICH. - The Northwoods League, a leading summer collegiate league that blends high-level competition with strong community engagement, today formally announced the establishment of Dune Coast Baseball, a new franchise set to begin play in summer 2027. The team will represent the dune-lined Lake Michigan shoreline communities.

Anchored in New Buffalo, Michigan, the franchise will serve a two-state region stretching from Valparaiso and Chesterton in Northwest Indiana to St. Joseph and Benton Harbor in Southwest Michigan, including LaPorte, Michigan City, and the villages of Harbor Country. Long recognized as one of the Midwest's most desirable summer destinations, The Dune Coast is defined by its expansive beaches, iconic dunes, vineyards and vibrant walkable towns. Dune Coast Baseball intends to strengthen regional cohesion and provide a shared home team that reflects the spirit of this dynamic landscape.

New Buffalo Mayor Vance Price sees the moment as a natural fit for the city's future. "New Buffalo is proud to welcome Dune Coast Baseball and the Northwoods League to our community. This partnership highlights the strength of our region - a place where residents and visitors come to enjoy the best of Lake Michigan. We look forward to seeing the stands filled with friends and neighbors from across the area as we celebrate the beauty of our coast and the excitement of the game."

City of New Buffalo Water TankCo-Founder Brian Williams emphasized the regional vision behind the franchise's name. "The communities of Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan are deeply interconnected. Families here routinely span the two-state regions for work, school, recreation and daily life. We wanted a name that reflects the shared identity of our shoreline. From the Indiana Dunes National Park to Warren Dunes State Park, this is a remarkable stretch of coastline with extraordinary people. Dune Coast Baseball is designed to be a unifying point of pride for all of them."

A Collaborative Investment in Community, Development, and the Game

Dune Coast Baseball entered into a multi-year lease agreement with New Buffalo Area Schools to play at the New Buffalo High School baseball field, where a new, purpose-built summer collegiate ballpark will be constructed. This partnership represents a shared commitment to elevating both athletic development and community life across The Dune Coast. The venue will become the first and only high school ballpark in the region that also hosts a summer collegiate team, offering elite NCAA athletes a professional-caliber environment while providing families with an accessible, walk-up-friendly entertainment destination throughout the summer.

The owners of Dune Coast Baseball pledged to operate the team in support of a non-profit entity (the Dune Coast Cares Foundation) whose mission is to create lasting change in the lives of local students, educators, community members and athletes. Local youth in high school and college will be involved in the day to day operations of the team as interns, gaining valuable experience they can take with them long into the future.

New Buffalo Area Schools Superintendent Adam Bowen emphasized the alignment with district priorities. "New Buffalo Area Schools is thrilled to partner with the Northwoods League and Dune Coast Baseball. This initiative aligns perfectly with our district's strategic plan, particularly our commitment to the "Culture and Community" pillar. By bringing elite summer baseball to our campus, we are strengthening connections with our neighbors and the broader region while further establishing New Buffalo as a premier destination where community and collaboration thrive."

New Buffalo High School Baseball FieldThe ballpark experience is expected to feature themed promotions, family-friendly entertainment, locally sourced concessions, live music and the welcoming small-town atmosphere that defines summer collegiate baseball. The venue will also support youth and high school baseball programming during the academic year, expanding opportunities for the next generation of Dune Coast athletes.

"We set out to build a home that elevates both player development and family entertainment," said Williams. "New Buffalo offered the partnership and vision to make that possible."

Shaping the Fan Experience Across the Region

Beginning this spring, the franchise will launch a series of community-focused initiatives designed to engage residents and visitors throughout The Dune Coast. The centerpiece of this effort is a public team-naming campaign, inviting fans across the region to submit ideas for the team's official name. Finalists will be selected for a region-wide fan vote, with the winning name unveiled this summer during a beachfront celebration..

A series of community town halls is expected to begin in New Buffalo and travel throughout the region, offering residents the opportunity to help shape the fan experience, learn more about the team's development, and contribute to the identity of The Dune Coast's new home team.

The organization will also introduce a host family program, inviting local households to welcome collegiate players for the duration of the season - a longstanding tradition in summer collegiate baseball that fosters deep community connections and creates lifelong relationships.

"This region has been ready for its own team for a long time," said Northwoods League President/Commissioner Ryan Voz. "Dune Coast Baseball brings together a new facility, a regional identity, and a strong commitment to families and player development. It is exactly the type of franchise that reflects the values and vision of the Northwoods League."

Local Ownership with a Long-Term Commitment

Dune Coast Baseball is led by two New Buffalo residents with deep ties to the community. Brian Williams, brings 28 years of professional baseball expertise and is a parent with children in the New Buffalo school system. Tom Rowland, a finance professional and former collegiate baseball player who competed in a similar summer league outside Washington, D.C., is also a New Buffalo parent with children in the district.

For both owners, the franchise represents an opportunity to partner with and bolster the area's families, economy, and identity.

"We see this team as a long-term investment in the people and the spirit of The Dune Coast - the families who live here, the second-home owners who help shape our community, the local businesses that are the pulse of our towns, and the visitors who make this region thrive." said Rowland. "Baseball may be the reason we gather, but what we're really hoping to build is a place that strengthens our identity and brings people together for generations."

About Dune Coast Baseball

Dune Coast Baseball is a new Northwoods League summer collegiate franchise based in New Buffalo, Michigan, with its inaugural season scheduled for summer 2027. The team will play at a new ballpark being constructed at the New Buffalo High School baseball field site and is committed to serving the dune-lined Lake Michigan shoreline communities collectively reintroduced as The Dune Coast. Learn more at www.dunecoastbaseball.com.

About the Northwoods League

The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Now entering its 33rd season, the League is the largest organized baseball league in history, with 26 teams and a fan-friendly ballpark experience unmatched in summer collegiate baseball. Nearly 2,400 NWL alumni have been drafted, and more than 415 have advanced to Major League Baseball, including Nico Hoerner, Curtis Granderson, Max Scherzer, Ben Zobrist, Brandon Crawford, Chris Sale, Pete Alonso, and Marcus Semien. League games are available live on FloSports.tv.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.