Field of Dreams in Dyersville, IA added to NWL for 2027

Published on May 7, 2026 under Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Dyersville News Release







DYERSVILLE, IOWA - The Field of Dreams Movie Site announced a partnership with the Northwoods League, bringing a permanent tenant baseball team to the Field of Dreams Ballpark beginning with the 2027 season.

The Field of Dreams Ballpark opens in June of 2026, and this announcement marks a significant milestone in the venue's development. With a Northwoods League team as anchor tenant, the ballpark will give families and fans throughout the region a reason to return throughout the season.

"This is exactly the kind of partnership we envisioned when we started building this ballpark. The Northwoods League has a proven track record of developing great players and creating great fan experiences," shared Tyler Daugherty, General Manager, Field of Dreams Ballpark. "Together, we think we're going to build something really special here in Dyersville."

The Northwoods League is the largest organized collegiate baseball league in history. Now in its 33rd season, the league features 26 teams and has established itself as the premier development circuit for elite college baseball players. Nearly 2,400 NWL alumni have been drafted, and more than 410 have gone on to play in Major League Baseball. The league is equally well-regarded for what it offers fans - a welcoming, family-friendly ballpark experience that draws more attendees than any league of its kind.

"There is no place in baseball quite like the Field of Dreams. For our players, coaches, and fans, getting to be part of that story is something truly unique," stated Chris Goodell, Team Co-Owner. "The Northwoods League has always believed that baseball is best experienced in a setting that brings people together, and Field of Dreams Ballpark is exactly that kind of place. We are proud to plant our flag here and build a team that this community can call its own."

"We are thrilled to welcome Dyersville, Iowa and the iconic Field of Dreams to the Northwoods League family of teams," said Ryan Voz, Northwoods League president/commissioner. "As the largest summer collegiate league in the world it is a privilege to be able to bring the tradition of Northwoods League baseball to a place that celebrates the greatest game in spectacular fashion."

Before the team takes the field in 2027, there is one important decision still to be made: the team's name. Fans are encouraged to follow Field of Dreams Movie Site and Northwoods League across social media for details and visit dyersvillenwl.com to submit nominations.

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The new Dyersville team will be a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Now entering its' 33rd season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 26 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires, and front office staff, 360 Northwoods League players have advanced to Major League Baseball, including three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner Curtis Granderson, three-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series Champion Max Scherzer (TOR), two-time World Series Champions Ben Zobrist and Brandon Crawford and World Series Champion and Cy Young Award winner Chris Sale (ATL). As well as 2019 Rookie of the Year and 2019/2021 Home Run Derby Champion Pete Alonso (BAL) and 2021 All-Star, MLB Gold Glove winner and 2019 Second Team All-MLB shortstop Marcus Semien (NYM). All league games are viewable live via FloSports.tv.







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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.