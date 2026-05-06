Professional Women's Hockey League Expands to Detroit

Published on May 6, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Detroit News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced expansion to Detroit, Michigan, with the newest team to begin play for the 2026-27 season with home games to be played at Little Caesars Arena. PWHL Detroit is joined by Ally Financial as the team's inaugural partner, with team jerseys to feature an exclusive Ally patch on the chest. In celebration of the PWHL's newest market, Detroit will host the 2026 PWHL Awards Ceremony presented by Ally on Tuesday, June 16, and the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck on Wednesday, June 17, with the Draft taking place at Fox Theatre as a ticketed event open to fans.

Bringing professional women's hockey to Hockeytown is an undeniable next step for the PWHL and the storied hockey market. Detroit has welcomed the PWHL from the very beginning, starting with hosting the league's first-ever neutral-site game at Little Caesars Arena during the league's inaugural season in 2024, drawing 13,736 fans. Since then, local support has only grown, with Detroit hosting four PWHL games over three seasons - the most of any neutral-site city. Among those games were crowds of 14,288 fans, setting a then-U.S. arena attendance record for women's hockey on March 16, 2025, and a Little Caesars Arena women's hockey attendance high of 15,938 at the city's last Takeover Tour© game on March 28, 2026, cementing Detroit fans' demand for a PWHL team to call their own.

As part of today's team announcement, the league revealed PWHL Detroit's primary colors - black and silver - complemented by white as a secondary color and red as an accent. The palette is distinct from any other team in the league, with the primary colors intended to evoke Detroit's innovative and industrial spirit, matched with the resilient identity of Metro Detroiters. Meanwhile, the red accent is a nod to the city's celebrated sports history, in particular, the Red Wings' and Hockeytown's hockey stewardship in the United States for more than 100 years. The permanent brand identity, including the team's name and logo, will be announced at a later date. Visit DetroitPWHL.com to learn more; PWHL Detroit merchandise is available now at thePWHL.com/shop for both U.S. and Canadian fans.

The decision to expand to Detroit reflects the league's long-term vision for strategic growth. Detroit's bid was led by Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, the business arm of the Detroit Red Wings, Detroit Tigers, and operators of Little Caesars Arena. Started through an initial investment by Mike and Marian Ilitch and strengthened by Ilitch Companies' long-standing commitment to the sport - including the Little Caesars AAA Hockey Club, which has developed generations of players since 1968 - the Detroit-based global organization has a long history of advancing hockey at every level. This commitment includes expanding opportunities for women and girls while building a strong foundation for the sport's continued growth.

PWHL Detroit joins the PWHL's eight current markets - Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. The team's practice home will be BELFOR Training Center, which is part of the arena's complex. Details about further expansion, a forthcoming expansion roster building process, and how Detroit will be integrated into the 2026 PWHL Draft will be announced in the coming weeks.

The 2026-27 PWHL season will begin this fall. Fans can place a time-stamped deposit here to secure priority access to season tickets for Detroit's historic inaugural season, once ticket packages are released. Fans who place an early season ticket deposit will also receive first access and a discount on tickets to the 2026 Draft taking place in Detroit at Fox Theatre on Wednesday, June 17. For information and priority access to Draft tickets, fans can subscribe to the newsletter here. More information on the 2026 Draft will be shared with media in subsequent dedicated releases.

Detroit-based Ally Financial - home to the nation's largest all-digital bank and a leading brand in women's sports sponsorship - will serve as the Official Bank of PWHL Detroit. This marks a continuation of the collaboration between Ally and the PWHL, as Ally was a presenting sponsor of PWHL Takeover Tour games in Detroit and Raleigh and partnered with the league and Scripps Sports to deliver a historic, first-ever national telecast of a PWHL game in the United States this past March.

For the latest news and updates on PWHL Detroit, fans can subscribe to the newsletter here and follow the team on Facebook PWHL Detroit, Instagram @PWHL__Detroit, X @PWHL__Detroit, TikTok @PWHL__Detroit, YouTube PWHL Detroit, Threads @PWHL__Detroit, and Bluesky @PWHL--Detroit.

SUPPORTING QUOTES

"Detroit has been part of PWHL history since the beginning; from the support shown at our first-ever neutral site game at Little Caesars Arena, the city and fans have helped lead the way for the future of pro women's hockey," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. "Led by our incredible partner Ilitch Sports + Entertainment, Detroit proved time and time again they are ready for a team of their own. We are so proud to permanently join Hockeytown with the introduction of PWHL Detroit."

"The Detroit area and the state of Michigan have one of the strongest youth hockey development systems in the world, especially for girls, which is further exemplified by world-class facilities at Little Caesars Arena and a deep commitment from Ilitch Sports + Entertainment to advancing our sport," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations. "We are honored to bring the PWHL to a sports community where women and girls have already put hockey on the map, and advance that incredible culture by offering young athletes a professional league they can strive for."

"Detroit is one of the great hockey cities, shaped by generations of players, teams, and fans who have helped grow the game at every level. Bringing a PWHL team to Little Caesars Arena is an exciting next step for our city and for the continued momentum of women's hockey," said Chris Ilitch, President and CEO, Ilitch Companies. "This moment also reflects our broader vision of using sports as a catalyst for Detroit's continued revitalization - strengthening community engagement, supporting economic growth, and contributing to the city's long-term development. We're proud to support the PWHL's growth, welcome these athletes to our city, and inspire the next generation of women and girls to pursue the game at the highest level."

"We're excited to welcome the PWHL to Little Caesars Arena and thankful for the partnership with the league to bring a team to Hockeytown. The energy Detroit fans have brought to Takeover Tour games over the past few years has been undeniable - it's clear this is a market ready to embrace professional women's hockey. We're looking forward to building on that momentum, helping grow the game, and creating something meaningful with our fans and community," Ryan Gustafson, President and CEO, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment

"We are thrilled that professional women's hockey is coming to our great city. Detroit is home to incredibly passionate hockey fans who already have shown their enthusiasm and support for the PWHL here at Little Caesars Arena," said Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield. "I am deeply appreciative to the PWHL, Chris Ilitch, and Ally for making today possible. I have no doubt that Detroit will prove to be a premiere PWHL market. We can't wait for Detroit to host the PWHL Awards Ceremony and Draft here in June as we prepare for the start of the team's exciting inaugural season."

"I'm so excited Hockeytown is now home to the newest team in the Professional Women's Hockey League, and to welcome the 2026 PWHL Draft and Awards Ceremony to Michigan next month," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Detroit sports fans are the best in the world. From selling out arenas to setting attendance records, our fans show out when women's hockey shows up. Michiganders have already brought so much talent to the PWHL and U.S. Olympic Team, and we're ready to build on Michigan's hockey momentum. Having our own PWHL team in Detroit will inspire even more young girls and women who play hockey in arenas and backyards across our state to follow their dreams right here in Michigan. Welcome, PWHL Detroit!"

"Detroit is Ally's hometown, and becoming the inaugural partner of this PWHL team reflects our commitment to this city and our longstanding investment in women's sports," said Andrea Brimmer, Ally Chief Marketing and PR Officer. "When we announced last month that Ally had met its 50/50 pledge to invest equally in women's and men's sports media, we were adamant it marked a milestone in our women's sports journey, not the end of it. We're incredibly proud to demonstrate that continued commitment by investing in the remarkable growth of this league. Adding the Ally name to the front of every PWHL Detroit jersey is a symbol of how we will continue to show up for women's sports fans and the city of Detroit."







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 6, 2026

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