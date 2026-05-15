Manon Rhéaume Named General Manager of PWHL Detroit

Published on May 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Detroit News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the appointment of Manon Rhéaume as General Manager of PWHL Detroit. A trailblazer and one of the most influential figures in women's hockey history, Rhéaume joins the team following four seasons with the Los Angeles Kings in Hockey Operations and an impactful 11-year tenure with the Little Caesars AAA (LCAAA) Hockey Club.

"Manon is a pioneer whose impact on the game extends far beyond the ice," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "She brings an unmatched hockey resume, a championship mindset, and a lifelong commitment to growing the women's game. Her experience at every level of hockey, combined with her leadership and vision, makes her the perfect person to lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural season."

As the long-standing LCAAA Girls' Division Director, Rhéaume has leveraged her hockey experience to provide unparalleled mentorship, development, and leadership for Detroit's next generation of elite athletes. Rhéaume continues to be a powerful advocate for community engagement, growing the game, and creating vital accessibility and opportunities for young girls in the sport.

Rhéaume made history as the first woman to sign a professional hockey contract and to play in an NHL game that redefined opportunities for generations of players to follow. Internationally, she represented Canada at the highest level, winning two gold medals at the IIHF Women's World Championship and a silver medal at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. She's already been a part of PWHL history, performing the ceremonial puck drop at the first-ever PWHL game at Little Caesars Arena on March 16, 2024.

"I'm incredibly honored and excited to join the PWHL and help build something special in Detroit," said Rhéaume. "This city has such a deep hockey tradition, and the passion for hockey here is truly special. The growth of women's hockey has been incredible to watch, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to help shape the future of the sport alongside the PWHL. I can't wait to get started and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud of."

Rhéaume will lead PWHL Detroit into its inaugural 2026-27 season by assembling a hockey operations staff and with a roster building process highlighted by the 2026 PWHL Draft, to be hosted at Detroit's Fox Theatre on June 17. All phases of the comprehensive roster building process will be finalized and announced by the league in the coming weeks.

PWHL Detroit was formally introduced on May 6 at Little Caesars Arena, with additional PWHL expansion to Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ontario, announced on May 13 to bring the league's current total to 11 teams. The third PWHL Walter Cup Finals are currently underway between the Montréal Victoire and Ottawa Charge.







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