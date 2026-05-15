Dominique Didia to Serve as First-Ever General Manager of PWHL Las Vegas

Published on May 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

PWHL Las Vegas News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO (MAY 15, 2026) - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced the appointment of Dominique DiDia to the position of General Manager for PWHL Las Vegas. An accomplished sports executive, DiDia joins from CAA Sports where she launched the agency's Women's Hockey Department and served as Co-Head of the division, working closely with professional and amateur women's hockey athletes on representation, marketing, and career development.

"Dominique brings a unique combination of experience as a player, hockey executive, and advocate for the women's game," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "She understands the evolving landscape of women's hockey and has a strong vision for building a team and culture that reflects both the ambition of the PWHL and the energy of the Las Vegas market. We're excited to have her leading this next chapter for our league."

DiDia began her professional career with the Los Angeles Kings in 2012, spending nine years with the organization and rising to the role of Director of Marketing and Content Publicity. During that time, she also served as a coach and board member for the LA Lions Girls Hockey Club, helping support the growth of girls hockey in Southern California. She joined CAA Sports in 2022 as a Marketing Executive in the Hockey Department, working with professional hockey athletes across the NHL and women's hockey landscape, including being a certified agent for PWHL players following the league's launch. A native of Los Angeles, DiDia played for the Cal Selects Girls Hockey Club continuing her hockey career at Trinity College, where she served as captain during her senior season.

"I am honored to help lead the launch of PWHL Las Vegas as we begin a new chapter for women's hockey in one of the most dynamic sports cities in the world," said DiDia. "Las Vegas has embraced hockey with a rare intensity, and you can feel that the game has become part of this city's heartbeat. Growing up as a player in Los Angeles, I witnessed the sport's expansion across the Southwest, making this opportunity at the forefront of women's hockey in Nevada deeply meaningful to me. Representation matters, and I am proud to build an organization that will inspire the next generation of girls to see a future for themselves at the highest level of this sport. I cannot wait to get started, build a championship culture, and establish PWHL Las Vegas as a world class sports franchise."

DiDia will be tasked with building a hockey operations staff and leading the roster building process for the team's inaugural 2026-27 season, including the 2026 PWHL Draft on June 17 in Detroit. All phases of the comprehensive roster building process will be finalized and announced by the league in the coming weeks.

PWHL Las Vegas was formally introduced on May 13 at T-Mobile Arena, with additional PWHL expansion to Hamilton, Ontario also announced on Wednesday. The two teams join PWHL Detroit, announced on May 6, to bring the league's current total to 11 teams. The third PWHL Walter Cup Finals are currently underway between the Montréal Victoire and Ottawa Charge.







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