Game 5 of PWHL Walter Cup Finals Scheduled for May 23

Published on May 15, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release









Ottawa Charge exchange congratulations

(Ottawa Charge, Credit: PWHL) Ottawa Charge exchange congratulations(Ottawa Charge, Credit: PWHL)

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Walter Cup Finals presented by Scotiabank between the Montréal Victoire and the Ottawa Charge will conclude no later than Saturday, May 23 with Game 5 puck drop, if necessary, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET at Place Bell.

The best-of-five championship series opened Thursday with Montréal earning a 3-2 overtime win. The teams return to action for Game 2 tomorrow at Place Bell at 2 p.m. ET, followed by Game 3 at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, May 18 at 6 p.m. ET. If necessary, Game 4 of the all-Canadian finals will be played in the nation's capital on Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET.

The PWHL Walter Cup Finals air nationally in the U.S. on ION, The E.W. Scripps Company's national sports and entertainment network and are available on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in Canada. The Walter Cup was created in partnership with global luxury jeweler, Tiffany & Co.

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