Professional Women's Hockey League Expands to Las Vegas and Hamilton, Ontario with 2026-27 Season Debut

Published on May 13, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced expansion to Las Vegas, Nevada and Hamilton, Ontario, with the new teams set to take the ice for the 2026-27 season. PWHL Las Vegas will play its home games at T-Mobile Arena while PWHL Hamilton will play out of TD Coliseum.

The PWHL's expansion to Hamilton and Las Vegas recognizes two distinct markets and opportunities for the league. Hamilton boasts one of the largest and most concentrated areas in the world for girls' hockey participation, with a community that has rallied for a professional hockey team of their own for generations, while Las Vegas is North America's entertainment mecca and home to a community that has proudly adopted and embraced hockey and women's sports.

The two new teams follow Detroit as part of the PWHL's 2026 expansion class, joining the league's eight current markets - Boston, Minnesota, Montréal, New York, Ottawa, Seattle, Toronto, and Vancouver. Details about further expansion, a forthcoming expansion roster building process, and how expansion teams will be integrated into the 2026 PWHL Draft will be announced in the coming weeks.

PWHL Hamilton

Fan fervour for professional women's hockey in Hamilton was on full display when 16,012 fans came out for the PWHL's visit for the 2026 Takeover Tour© stop at TD Coliseum on January 3 - the third-largest Takeover Tour crowd of the season and one of the top 20 attendances in league history. Of Hamilton Takeover Tour ticket buyers, more than 70% were purchasing their first PWHL game ticket, underscoring the league's opportunity to reach a distinct audience, even with the presence of Ontario's two other PWHL teams.

The Greater Hamilton Area ranks among the largest cities in Canada and is within commuting distance from other highly populated areas such as the Waterloo Region, St. Catharines-Niagara, and London. The Greater Golden Horseshoe features one of the strongest regions in the world for girls and women's hockey participation and development, exemplified by more than 15% of PWHL players hailing from the area. PWHL Hamilton's expansion effort is supported in partnership with Oak View Group, operator of TD Coliseum, and the City of Hamilton.

As part of today's announcement, the league also revealed Hamilton's official team colors: gold, maroon, and cream. Gold is a hat tip to the uniforms worn by the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the former NHL Hamilton Tigers, while maroon pays homage to Steeltown by representing the color of aged steel. The permanent brand identity, including the team's name and logo, will be announced at a later date. PWHL Hamilton merchandise is available to Canadian fans now at thePWHL.com/shop.

Fans can place a time-stamped deposit here to secure priority access to season tickets for PWHL Hamilton's historic inaugural season, once ticket packages are released. To learn more and stay up to date, visit HamiltonPWHL.com, subscribe to PWHL Hamilton's newsletter here, and follow the team on Facebook PWHL Hamilton, Instagram @PWHL_Hamilton, X @PWHL_Hamilton, TikTok @PWHL_Hamilton, YouTube PWHL Hamilton, Threads @PWHL_Hamilton, Bluesky @PWHL-Hamilton, and LinkedIn PWHL Hamilton.

Details regarding PWHL Hamilton's training location will be shared at Thursday's press conference.

PWHL Las Vegas

Las Vegas is one of the fastest-growing sports and entertainment destinations in North America and has proven its appetite to embrace both hockey and women's sports at the highest level. The PWHL's arrival in Las Vegas comes with support from the Vegas Golden Knights, whose established hockey infrastructure will help anchor the league's newest market. Since the Golden Knights' inaugural NHL season in 2017, youth hockey participation in Nevada has surged, particularly among girls and women with a 600% increase. Las Vegas has also established itself as one of the strongest fan bases for women's sports, highlighted by the success of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces and continued investment in major sporting events across the market.

The PWHL's expansion to Las Vegas also increases the league's geographic diversity as its first team in the American Southwest, introducing professional women's hockey to a new region of fans. Combined with the city's accessibility, hospitality infrastructure, and world-class facilities, Las Vegas is a strong long-term fit for the PWHL. PWHL Las Vegas will train at America First Center in Henderson, Nevada. In addition to the Golden Knights, expansion efforts were also supported by MGM Resorts International, joint venture owner of T-Mobile Arena.

Today's announcement also unveils PWHL Las Vegas' official team colors, inspired by the natural tones of Southern Nevada: green and gold. While Las Vegas is known for The Strip, the area is beloved by the community for its natural surroundings. Green and golden yellow represent the beauty of the desert and mountains that encircle Las Vegas, while gold is a nod to the glamour of what makes Vegas, Vegas, and, of course, the Golden Knights. PWHL Las Vegas merchandise is available to U.S. fans now at thePWHL.com/shop.

Fans can place a time-stamped deposit here to secure priority access to season tickets for PWHL Las Vegas' historic inaugural season, once ticket packages are released. To learn more and stay up to date, visit LasVegasPWHL.com, subscribe to PWHL Las Vegas' newsletter here, and follow the team on Facebook PWHL Las Vegas, Instagram @PWHL_LasVegas, X @PWHL_LasVegas, TikTok @PWHL_LasVegas, YouTube PWHL Las Vegas, Threads @PWHL_LasVegas, Bluesky @PWHL-LasVegas, and LinkedIn PWHL Las Vegas.

Supporting Quotes - Hamilton

"Hamilton and its surrounding communities have long been central to the growth of girls' and women's hockey, producing generations of talented players and passionate fans," said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. "This is a region with deep hockey roots, and the response we saw during our Takeover Tour game at TD Coliseum made it clear that fans in the region are ready to rally around a team of their own. Thank you to Oak View Group and the City of Hamilton for your partnership in bringing the highest level of women's hockey home to one of the sport's most dedicated communities."

"At Oak View Group, we are proud to deepen our partnership with the PWHL and welcome its newest team to Hamilton," said Amy Latimer, Chief Business Officer, Oak View Group. "Women's sports- and the league itself- are experiencing extraordinary momentum, driven by elite athletes and passionate fans. Our vision for TD Coliseum has always been to create a world-class destination for live sports and entertainment, and the arrival of the PWHL further reinforces that commitment. Serving our communities is part of our company DNA, and we are excited to embrace Hamilton fans into this new era for the city and women's hockey."

"The momentum around TD Coliseum continues to build, and welcoming the PWHL marks another incredible milestone for this venue and this community," said Nick DeLuco, Senior Vice President and General Manager, TD Coliseum. "This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing world class sports and entertainment experiences to Hamilton while creating a true home for a team and fan base ready for this moment."

"Hamilton is proud to welcome women's professional hockey to our city," said Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath. "This is an exciting moment for Hamiltonians and another major step forward for our growing sports and entertainment sector. Bringing a PWHL team to Hamilton will inspire young women and girls, bring new energy to our downtown, and create incredible experiences for fans and families across our community."

"It's an exciting time for women's sports in Ontario, and bringing a new PWHL team to Hamilton is a major milestone for the game, for this city, and for our province," said Neil Lumsden, Ontario Minister of Sport. "With Ontario now home to three PWHL teams, this expansion reflects the growing momentum behind women's sport, and this new Hamilton team will help inspire the next generation of athletes and create more opportunities for girls and young women to pursue a career competing in professional sport."

Supporting Quotes - Las Vegas

"From the staggering growth of youth hockey participation to the passionate support for the Golden Knights and Aces, the Las Vegas community has enthusiastically embraced both hockey and women's sports. While professional women's hockey may be new to the market, we know Las Vegas is ready to welcome and champion a PWHL team of its own," said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations. "This new team will be Las Vegas Valley-born and reflect the identity of its bold, welcoming, and resilient community, with athletes ready to put on a show and build a passionate following across the region. Thank you to the Golden Knights for helping lay the foundation for hockey in Las Vegas, and to MGM Resorts International for the warm welcome to the ice at T-Mobile Arena."

"The arrival of the PWHL in Vegas is a milestone for women's hockey and our entire community," said John Penhollow, Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations. "We're proud of how far youth hockey has come locally, and even more excited about the path forward and opportunities ahead for future generations with the PWHL's arrival in Las Vegas. Today's PWHL announcement gives young girls throughout Nevada and our entire region another chance to dream bigger, pursue hockey at the highest level, and see themselves as future leaders in our community. Our game will be even stronger because of the PWHL's presence in Henderson and Vegas."

"We are excited to be the home of the Professional Women's Hockey League's Las Vegas expansion and have the opportunity to welcome another professional sports team to the destination," said Massimo Bizzarro, T-Mobile Arena's General Manager. "T-Mobile Arena has quickly become the epicenter for championship hockey, and we look forward to offering the team, and hockey fans nationwide, an unmatched home-ice experience."

"The arrival of a Professional Women's Hockey League team marks another exciting chapter in Las Vegas' evolution as a global sports destination," said Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO. "Las Vegas has become a city where major leagues, iconic events, and passionate fans come together, and the addition of professional women's hockey reflects both the momentum of this market and the continued rise of women's sports. We are proud to welcome the PWHL to Las Vegas."

"We are a great sports town for both men's and women's sports and I look forward to the incredible success the PWHL will enjoy here," said County Commissioner Jim Gibson.

"The arrival of the PWHL in Henderson is about more than hockey, it's about inspiring the next generation of young girls who love this game and showing them that there is a place for them at the highest level of sports," said Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero. "We're proud to welcome these incredible athletes to our community and excited for the impact they will have on young players across Southern Nevada."







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

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