2026 PWHL Draft Eligibility List Features Record Number of Player Declarations

Published on May 12, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that 235 eligible players have declared for the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck, representing the largest talent pool of prospective players since the inaugural season. The draft will take place on Wednesday, June 17 at 5 p.m. ET at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan, with the Vancouver Goldeneyes holding the first overall pick.

Five U.S. gold medalists headline a list of 23 draft-eligible players who competed at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, including Tournament MVP and Best Defender Caroline Harvey, who also earned the prestigious Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award before winning a National Collegiate Championship with the University of Wisconsin. She enters the draft alongside fellow Badgers Laila Edwards and Michigan native Kirsten Simms, along with Penn State's Tessa Janecke and Abbey Murphy from the University of Minnesota.

The list also includes 2026 Olympians from Finland (4), France (1), Germany (5), Italy (3), Japan (1), Sweden (2), and Switzerland (2), including Swiss bronze medalist Andrea Braendli, named Best Goalkeeper in Milan, and top Swedish scorer Thea Johansson. Laura Fortino, who won Olympic gold (2014) and silver (2018) with Canada before representing Italy in 2026, has also declared for the draft, as has four-time Canadian Olympian and three-time gold medalist Meghan Agosta.

The group of 235 players features 129 forwards, 68 defenders, and 38 goaltenders, with more than 50% of draft-eligible players from NCAA programs. All eligible players officially declared for the draft by the May 8 deadline.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will follow on Wednesday, June 17 at Fox Theatre, beginning at 5 p.m. ET, and will be open to ticketed fans. Tickets for the 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck are available to the public here on Wednesday, May 13 at 10 a.m. ET.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from May 12, 2026

2026 PWHL Draft Eligibility List Features Record Number of Player Declarations - PWHL

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