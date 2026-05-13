2026 PWHL Walter Cup Finals to Begin Thursday

Published on May 12, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) News Release







NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Walter Cup Finals presented by Scotiabank will begin on Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. ET, with the first-seed Montréal Victoire hosting the fourth-seed Ottawa Charge. Game 2 of the best-of-five finals will be played on Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. ET. Both games will be played at Place Bell.

As announced on Monday, the Charge will host Game 3 of the series on Monday, May 18 at 6 p.m. ET, followed by Game 4, if necessary, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7 p.m. ET, both at Canadian Tire Centre. Details for Game 5 of the series, if necessary, to be hosted by Montréal, will be announced at a later date.

Montréal punched their ticket to their first-ever finals with a 2-1 victory over two-time defending champion Minnesota in Game 5 action tonight at Place Bell. Ottawa advanced to their second straight finals with a 4-3 double-overtime victory on Sunday against the Boston Fleet to win the best-of-five semifinal series 3-1. This marks the league's first-ever all-Canadian championship series. The Walter Cup was created in partnership with global luxury jeweler, Tiffany & Co.

The PWHL Walter Cup Finals will air nationally in the U.S. on ION, The E.W. Scripps Company's national sports and entertainment network and will be available on thepwhl.com and the league's YouTube channel. TSN and RDS are the exclusive home of the PWHL Walter Cup Finals in Canada. Kenzie Lalonde will call the action alongside analyst Cheryl Pounder and reporter Rob Pizzo, with additional in-game coverage provided on site by panel host Jamie Hersch, with analysts Becky Kellar and Alison Lukan. In French, Claudine Douville will provide the play-by-play alongside analyst Isabelle Leclaire, reporter Catherine Savoie, and additional coverage by panel host Andrée-Anne Barbeau and analyst Karell Emard.

Presales for tickets for Game 1 and Game 2 in Montréal will commence tomorrow morning ahead of the public on sale at 2 p.m. ET. Tickets for Games 3 and 4 in Ottawa are currently on sale. Click the following links for team-specific ticket information: Montréal, Ottawa, and visit shop.thepwhl.com to shop new playoff collections.







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