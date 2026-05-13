FPHL Announces Stockton, CA

Published on May 13, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Stockton Pro Hockey News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) is proud to announce the newest expansion team that will begin play in the 2026-27 season at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, CA

This expansion comes just a week following the FPHL announcements of new expansion teams in Oceanside & Fresno, CA. The league continues to push the boundaries of growth as it works toward its long-term vision of becoming a 30+ team Single-A minor professional league.

The Adventist Health Arena is an indoor arena in Stockton, California. It opened in December 2005 and seats a maximum of 12,000 fans. It is the home venue of the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League. Former tenants include the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League, the Stockton Lightning arena football2 team, the Stockton Cougars Professional Arena Soccer League team, the Stockton Wolves independent indoor football team, the California Eagles American Indoor Football professional indoor football team and the Stockton Thunder of the ECHL from 2005 until 2015.

The FPHL is a Single-A minor professional league positioned just below the ECHL and alongside its lateral competitor the SPHL. With continued expansion and a growing national footprint, the league is striving to establish itself as one of the premier Single-A professional hockey leagues in North America.

The FPHL is expected to formally welcome its newest member in Stockton, CA and looks forward to continued growth of the game on the West Coast.

The league will enter its 17th season in 2026-27.







Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 13, 2026

FPHL Announces Stockton, CA - Stockton Pro Hockey

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