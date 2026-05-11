The Puck Drops Again: Hockey Returns to Stockton

Published on May 11, 2026 under Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Stockton News Release







Stockton, California - The puck is dropping once again in Stockton. A new era of professional hockey is set to begin this fall as a new team prepares to call Adventist Health Arena home.

City officials, arena management and team leadership will formally unveil the franchise during a public press conference this Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Adventist Health Arena, where fans will get their first look at what's ahead for hockey's return to the region.

The event will feature key announcements, including team ownership, league affiliation, and milestones leading up to the inaugural season this October. Attendees will also be able to sign up for season ticket information, explore partnership opportunities, and purchase exclusive inaugural merchandise.

"We're thrilled to reintroduce professional hockey to Stockton and to once again fill the Adventist Health Arena with the energy and excitement this sport brings," said Jason Perry, Legends Global Regional General Manager. "This is about more than games on the ice, it's about creating moments for families, fans, and our entire community to come together."

As part of the launch, the organization will roll out several fan-first and community-driven initiatives, including:

A "Name the Team" campaign inviting fans to help shape the franchise identity

Investment in youth and amateur hockey development programs

Local business engagement opportunities through partnerships and activations

Further details on community programming and fan engagement will be shared during the announcement.

"Regularly, we hear the calls from fans across our community asking for the return of hockey to Stockton. Today, we are proud to say, your voices have been heard, and your prayers have been answered," said Christina Fugazi, Mayor of Stockton. "With tremendous excitement and energy, we announce the return of ice hockey to Adventist Health Arena right here in the heart of Stockton. This is more than just the return of a sport, it's the return of Stockton's sports tradition, family entertainment, and the electric atmosphere that brings our community together. The ice is coming back, the fans are coming back, and Stockton hockey is back where it belongs. Get ready, Stockton. The puck is about to drop once again."

The May 13 th press conference is open to the public and marks the official kickoff of a highly anticipated return for a sport with deep roots in Stockton.

With a dedicated fan base and a premiere venue in Adventist Health Arena, the city is ready to embrace the next chapter of professional hockey.







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