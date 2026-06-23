FC Dallas to Host Orlando City SC in Summer Friendly at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas will host Orlando City SC in a summer friendly on Wednesday, July 15, at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.

"We are excited to bring FC Dallas to Texas Health Mansfield Stadium for the first time and provide our Season Members with another unique experience as part of their membership package," said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. "This match gives our fans the opportunity to see two MLS clubs compete during a historic summer for soccer in North Texas."

The match marks FC Dallas' first appearance at Texas Health Mansfield Stadium and serves as a showcase event during a historic summer of soccer across North Texas. Texas Health Mansfield Stadium will host its first competitive match on July 4 when MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC welcomes St Louis CITY2. The venue is also serving as the Team Base Camp for the Czechia men's national team during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FC Dallas Season Members will receive the match as part of their 2026 Season Membership package at no additional cost. The friendly continues the club's tradition of providing members access to marquee international talent, including opportunities to see Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Zlatan Ibrahimović and Son Heung-min in North Texas.

Orlando, currently 12th in the Eastern Conference, holds a 4-2-9 record with 14 points and has conceded 44 goals this season, exactly double the 22 goals FC Dallas has allowed. Dallas and Orlando have met eight times, with the Hoops holding a 4-2-2 advantage and a 12-6 edge in goals scored. Orlando announced the signing of France forward Antoine Griezmann on March 24. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to make his first road appearance in the United States when the Lions visit Mansfield on July 15.

TICKETING DETAILS

Membership Services Representatives will provide additional details directly to Season Members. A limited number of tickets will be made available to the public beginning July 1 while supplies last.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Fans can listen to the match on the official FC Dallas app or join the radio broadcast through an interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2026

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