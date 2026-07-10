FC Dallas Forward Logan Farrington Inks Contract Extension

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today that forward Logan Farrington signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, with club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.

Farrington has appeared in 14 matches this season, scoring a career-high six goals and recording a team-leading four assists. He was named to the MLS Team of the Matchweek Starting XI for Week 5 after scoring a brace and one assist in the Texas Derby against Houston on March 21. For the first time in his professional career, Farrington scored in back-to-back matches from March 21 to April 4, finding the net in the Texas Derby victory and the road win at D.C. United.

The Racine, Wisconsin, native was drafted No. 3 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft and signed a new contract on Jan. 22, 2025. The forward has recorded 15 goals and 16 assists in 75 appearances since joining Dallas, the most by any 2024 MLS SuperDraftee across the league. He won the MLS NEXT Pro Cup with North Texas SC on Nov. 9, 2024, scoring a goal in the final. Farrington became one of six players in MLS history to record multiple games with both a goal and an assist off the bench in a single season in 2024.

TRANSACTION: FC Dallas signs Logan Farrington to a contract extension through the 2027-28 season, with club options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 10, 2026

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