St. Louis CITY SC Acquires Midfielder Zach Zengue on Loan from Columbus Crew

Published on July 10, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has acquired 22-year-old midfielder Zach Zengue on loan from Columbus Crew for the remainder of the season in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 GAM. St. Louis also has the option to acquire Zengue permanently at the end of the loan.

"Zach has a high ceiling and has shown he can be an impact player at the MLS NEXT Pro level. I have followed Zach since recruiting him out of college in 2024, and what has stood out to me is his versatility, and his knack for creating and finishing goal-scoring opportunities," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "We're excited to have Zach in our CITY2 and first-team environments for the remainder of the season and will be watching closely to see how he develops and where it can lead."

Zengue was drafted 58th overall by the Columbus Crew in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft from Georgetown University. The dynamic midfielder signed a first-team contract with the Crew in January 2026 and made his professional debut with Columbus' MLS NEXT Pro side, Crew 2 in March. Through 16 games played in 2026, Zengue has registered 10 goals and three assists, putting him in second place in the MLS NEXT Pro golden boot race.

During his collegiate career with Georgetown University, Zengue recorded 22 goals and 28 assists in 81 appearances (61 starts). In his senior season, the North Oaks, Minnesota native started all 22 matches for Georgetown, earning 14 goals and assists, guiding his team to the Elite 8 of the 2025 NCAA Men's Soccer College Cup. Zengue was recognized for his performances that season with United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America, All-East Region honors, and additionally was named a First-Team All-BIG EAST honoree.

TRANSACTION: St. Louis CITY SC acquires midfielder Zach Zengue on loan from Columbus Crew for the remainder of the season in exchange for $50,000 in 2026 GAM. St. Louis has the option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the loan.

Name: Zach Zengue

DOB: 01/30/2004

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 160 lbs

Hometown: North Oaks, Minnesota

Previous Club: Columbus Crew







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