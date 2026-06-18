Petar Musa Scores First FIFA World Cup Goal by an Active FC Dallas Player

Published on June 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas forward Petar Musa became the first active FC Dallas player to score at a FIFA World Cup, finding the net for Croatia in a 4-2 loss to England on Wednesday afternoon at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Musa started the match and became the third FC Dallas player to appear in a FIFA World Cup, joining Deedson (Haiti, 2026) and Jesús Ferreira (United States, 2022). His goal also marked the first World Cup goal scored by an active FC Dallas player.

Croatia fell behind in the 12th minute after a Harry Kane penalty before Martin Baturina leveled the match in the 36th minute. England regained the lead six minutes later, but Musa answered just before halftime. Ivan Perišić flicked a ball into Musa's path, and the FC Dallas forward struck a first-time volley past England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to equalize at 2-2 heading into the break.

Musa played 66 minutes before being substituted for Igor Matanović. England scored twice in the second half to secure the Group L victory.

The goal was Musa's second for Croatia's senior national team and his first at a FIFA World Cup. He scored his first international goal in a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14, 2025. Across all competitions for club and country, Musa has scored 13 goals in 2026.

Musa and Croatia continue Group L play against Panama on Tuesday, June 23, at Toronto Stadium before closing the group stage against Ghana on Saturday, June 27, at Philadelphia Stadium.







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