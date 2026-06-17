AZ Returns to Jagiellonia Białystok After Loan with Whitecaps FC

Published on June 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Tuesday that winger AZ has returned to his parent club Jagiellonia Białystok of the Polish Ekstraklasa following the completion of his loan.

"From the outset, this was always intended to be a short-term loan, and AZ has been a valued member of our group over the past four months," said Whitecaps FC sporting director Axel Schuster. "He made an important contribution during a key part of our season and approached every day with professionalism. We wish him continued success in the future."

AZ, 24, joined Whitecaps FC during preseason camp in late January. The American international made 14 appearances across all competitions, including eight starts, recording one goal and one assist, while also winning two penalties.

TRANSACTION: On June 16, 2026, winger AZ returns to Jagiellonia Białystok of Polish Ekstraklasa following end of his loan.







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