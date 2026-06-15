Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Train at St. George's School

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC confirmed on Monday that the first team will train at St. George's School in Vancouver from June 16 to mid-July. During this period, the Whitecaps FC National Soccer Development Centre will be the home base for Canada Soccer's Men's National Team and a secondary training site for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

"We are thankful for the warm welcome we have already received from everyone involved at St. George's School," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO and sporting director. "We look forward to spending the next three-plus weeks in an excellent environment that will allow our players and staff to prepare for a busy second half of the year."

Canada Soccer selects National Soccer Development Centre at the University of British Columbia as team base camp Originally founded in 1930, St. George's School will be the 'Caps temporary home, providing the necessary facilities to train at a high level, including grass fields, locker rooms, fitness facilities, treatment spaces, a dining hall, and ample office space for both coaches and staff. The school has previously hosted other international teams, including Welsh side Wrexham AFC when they played against the 'Caps in an international friendly in 2024.

"St. George's School is excited to partner with the Vancouver Whitecaps this June and July," added David Young, head of school at St. George's School. "Our playing fields and facilities make our campus the perfect training ground for the team. Our students and staff look forward to giving the Whitecaps a true Saints welcome this summer."

Vancouver Whitecaps FC return to action on Wednesday, July 8 at Swangard Stadium for the first of a two-legged TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal. The team will face Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. PT. The second leg of the quarterfinals will take place on Monday, July 13 at ATCO Field in Calgary, Alberta.

'Caps first team set to play first competitive match at Swangard since October 2010

MLS regular season play returns for the Blue and White on Thursday, July 16 at Chicago Fire FC, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. PT.

The 'Caps will be back at BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for a Western Conference semifinal rematch against Los Angeles FC. Kickoff will be at 4:30 p.m. PT, and the upper bowl is open for this highly-anticipated encounter, with tickets available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecaps.

Following that match, Vancouver will begin their chase for another international trophy, starting their run in Leagues Cup. The 'Caps host Atlante FC on Tuesday, August 4 at BC Place, and FC Juarez on Friday, August 7. For all ticket options, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026

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