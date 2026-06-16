Messi and De Paul Kick off FIFA World Cup Title Defense as Argentina Faces Algeria

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF captain Leo Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul are set to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns with Argentina on Tuesday, June 16, when La Albiceleste begins its title defense facing Algeria at Kansas City Staidum. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Fans can watch the action live live in English on FOX, and in Spanish on Telemundo, Peacock.

Group Stage Action

Argentina opens its campaign facing Algeria in their first Group J fixture as the team begins its title defense after clinching the country's third World Cup title in 2022.

The occasion presents the scond-ever meeting between the nations, with Argentina claiming a 4-2 victory in an international friendly in 2007 in their only previous encounter. Notably, the win saw Messi bag his first brace for Argentitna in the match that was played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

La Albiceleste makes a 19th overall and 14th consecutive appearance in a row at a FIFA World Cup, having won the cup in 1978, 1986, and 2022. Argentina secured a World Cup berth by commanding CONMEBOL's qualifiers for the global competition, finishing first in the 10-team table with 38 points while recording 12 wins, two draws, and four losses.

Algeria, meanwhile, opens their fifth World Cup campaign, first since 2014, after finshing atop Group G in the CAF (Confederation of African Football) qualifiers with 25 points and a record of eight wins, one draw, and one loss.

Messi and De Paul with Argentina

Messi is set to make an unprecedented sixth appearance at a FIFA World Cup. In his historic international career, the Inter Miami captain has guided Argentina to the 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América titles and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions crown, and further cemented his legacy by leading his country to a historic FIFA World Cup title in 2022.

Messi also notably holds the records for most caps (199) and most goals (117) for Argentina, while also holding the international record for most World Cup goals (13), most World Cup match appearances (26) and being the only player to score in the World Cup group stage, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final.

De Paul, meanwhile, is set for a second career World Cup appearance after his key role en route to lifting the cup in 2022. El Motorcito was also one of the main figures alongside Messi in La Albiceleste's 2021 and 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América and 2022 CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions conquests. In all, the versatile midfielder has earned 87 caps, scoring two times, in his fruitful international career for Argentina.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026

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