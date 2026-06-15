LA Galaxy Weekly

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - Returning from the international break, the LA Galaxy are back at Dignity Health Sports Park, beginning preparations for a busy second half of the season. While the first team ramps up on the training field, action continues across the club, with the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration ongoing and the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team set to take the pitch against rivals LAFC on Wednesday, June 17 - one month before El Tráfico returns to DHSP on July 17.

LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration - June 11 - July 19

As part of the FIFA World Cup 26™ festivities, the LA Galaxy Soccer Celebration, a free, multi-week fan experience, is underway. This week, the event in Long Beach will be open daily on Pine Ave between 3rd St. and Broadway, with expanded programming on June 18, 19, and 20 including Soccer Celebration partners, the LA Galaxy Star Squad, and the LA Galaxy Team Store. This week's marquee match viewings in Long Beach include:

Thursday, June 18: Mexico vs. Korea Republic (6 p.m. PT)

Friday, June 19: USA vs. Australia (12 p.m. PT)

Friday, June 19: Scotland vs. Morocco (3 p.m. PT)

Saturday, June 20: Netherlands vs. Sweden (10 a.m.)

Saturday, June 20: Germany vs. Ivory Coast (1 p.m. PT)

In addition, the Galaxy will host youth soccer clinics in Long Beach and Hermosa Beach, offering young players the opportunity to learn from Galaxy Youth coaches.

LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified vs. LAFC Special Olympics Unified - Wednesday, June 17

On Wednesday, June 17, the LA Galaxy Special Olympics Unified Team, presented by Herbalife, will make the cross-town trip to BMO Stadium to face the LAFC Special Olympics Unified Team in the Special Olympics edition of El Tráfico. The matchup follows the Galaxy Unified Team's 3-3 draw against Atlanta United Unified on May 9, a result that extended their unbeaten streak dating back to the start of the 2025 season. Wednesday's contest marks the first of two meetings between the rivals, with the second set for Thursday, July 16, ahead of the LA Galaxy and LAFC first team clash.

LA Galaxy Youth Soccer Camps

LA Galaxy Youth Soccer Camps return this summer, running from June through August at locations in Carson and Torrance. Open to players ages 6-16 of all skill levels, the camps provide a fun and challenging environment led by certified professional coaches focused on top-quality development. With registration now open and spots filling quickly amid high demand for summer soccer programs, families are encouraged to sign up early. For more information and to register visit https://youth.lagalaxy.com/camps/.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026

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