Earthquakes Sign Bruce Arena to New Contract

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today they have signed Sporting Director Bruce Arena to a new contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer season.

In Year 2 of his tenure in San Jose, Arena has engineered a turnaround that has the Earthquakes tied on points for first place in the Western Conference for the first time in 14 years after setting multiple league and club records heading into the league's summer break for the FIFA World Cup. Following the announcement, the Earthquakes will host a hybrid media availability Tuesday after practice at the PayPal Park Training Facility, with more details below.

"We are proud to have Bruce leading our club," said Earthquakes Managing Partner John Fisher. "He has done an outstanding job rebuilding this team and getting us positioned amongst the top teams in MLS this season. Not only has he assembled a great, young team that is already competing for the playoffs this year, but he has built a team that is set up for sustainable, long-term success. We are excited to keep Bruce in San Jose for the foreseeable future."

This season, the Earthquakes have soared to heights unseen for over a decade, becoming the first team in MLS history to win nine of their first 10 games in the post-shootout era. They entered the World Cup break with a record of 10-3-2 after 15 matches, eclipsing the club's best start achieved in 2012 when San Jose captured the Supporters' Shield. In addition to being tied atop the West on points, the Quakes are currently third in this season's overall Supporters' Shield table behind Nashville SC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and ahead of Inter Miami CF. The team also tied two more MLS records by starting 5-0-1 on the road and opening the campaign with six consecutive shutouts. With just one more victory in 2026, the Quakes will match last season's regular-season total.

"I have enjoyed my time here in San Jose, and I am excited to continue to see this team improve and compete at the highest level in MLS," said Arena. "We have a great core group of players here and a devoted fan base that has treated me very well from the start. I would like to thank ownership for their support since I arrived, and I'm looking forward to the second half of this season as we compete for a playoff spot."

Arena and his staff have also played a key role in the individual development of a roster with the most domestic players (20) and most former college players (19) in MLS. Homegrown midfielder Niko Tsakiris-currently second in MLS in assists (7) and first in chances created (34)-has enjoyed a breakout season at 20 years old, as has forward Preston Judd, who has blossomed into one of the league's top five scorers with 11 goals. Last year's first-round SuperDraft pick, Reid Roberts, has paired with Daniel Munie to become one of the premier center-back tandems in the league.

Blending the rise of American players with elite international signings like Designated Player Timo Werner, named MLS Player of the Month for April, and goalkeeper Daniel, named to the MLS Team of the Matchday three times already in 2026, Arena has been the architect for the most exciting project in the league-one that is now set to continue for years to come.

"I am thrilled that Bruce is renewing his commitment to San Jose and our community at a moment when the Earthquakes are the biggest American soccer story in the most important year in American soccer history," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "What the Quakes have achieved in 2026 is just the start of what we believe will be a sustainable run of excellence for our club."

The winningest coach in United States Men's National Team and MLS history, Arena has raised the Audi MLS Cup an unprecedented five times, the Supporters' Shield four times, captured one Concacaf Champions Cup, a Copa Interamericana and a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. He stands atop the all-time list for the most MLS regular-season games (283) and postseason games (35) won and been named MLS Coach of the Year a record four times.

At the international level, he led the U.S. Men's National Team to some of their greatest achievements in the modern era. During his tenure in charge, the USMNT reached two FIFA World Cups-making the quarterfinals for the first time in 72 years in 2002-while winning the Concacaf Gold Cup three times and finishing as the country's career leader in victories (81).

The Black and Blue are currently on a break from league play for the FIFA World Cup but will publicly return to action on Friday, July 3, in an international friendly against LIGA MX side Club Tijuana. Kickoff from PayPal Park is 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes sign Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena to a new contract through the 2028-29 season.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026

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