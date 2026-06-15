CJ Dos Santos' Journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







Sometimes life knocks us down, but San Diego FC goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos has never let setbacks define him. Despite battling injuries throughout his career, Dos Santos remained focused on a dream he had from a young age of becoming a professional football player. By the age of two or three, he was already telling anyone who would ask that he would one day play professionally.

That dream became a reality when Dos Santos signed his first professional contract with Portuguese club SL Benfica at just 16 years old. Years later, the goalkeeper is preparing for another milestone as he represents Cape Verde in the nation's first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026™ appearance.

"The press conference was at 2:30 in the morning here because of the time difference, so I fell asleep and I always wake up in the middle of the night at some point. I think I woke up at like 4 in the morning, so I rolled over, looked at my phone and I saw my name," said Dos Santos. "I'm just lying there in bed I couldn't go back to sleep at that point and obviously I couldn't, I couldn't call anybody, but the first person I told was my wife. I just rolled over. I woke her up; I told her, and then we just had a really nice conversation from there."

Born and raised in Philadelphia to a Cape Verdean father and Portuguese mother, Dos Santos worked hard to make a name for himself. In 2013, he joined the Philadelphia Union Academy, where he continued to develop his goalkeeper skills before joining the youth academy of SL Benfica.

To pursue his dreams, Dos Santos packed his bags and moved across the Atlantic at just 15 years old.

"It was one of the most amazing experiences of my life, and it was also probably the hardest experience of my life, moving away. I was 15 when I moved away and then I signed my first contract at 16 and I didn't really think about it," said Dos Santos. "That whole summer before signing. I'll be like, I'll cross that bridge when I get there like, oh, am I ready to make this change. I wasn't sure, to be honest."

Dos Santos spent the beginning of his career overseas, but returned to the United States in 2022 to sign with Inter Miami CF. During his time in Miami, he won the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 Supporters' Shield.

After two seasons in Miami, on December 11, 2024, Dos Santos was traded to San Diego FC. He joined the inaugural roster for SDFC and made history in 2025, by becoming the first-ever starting goalkeeper.

Dos Santos made his SDFC debut against the defending MLS Cup Champions Los Angeles Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. SDFC made an opening statement by defeating the Galaxy 2-0, with Dos Santos marking his first-ever MLS career clean sheet. He went on to start in 30 matches, recorded 10 clean sheets, and played for 2,700 minutes.

Just as Dos Santos was establishing himself in San Diego, adversity struck during SDFC's first-ever MLS Cup Playoff match against the Portland Timbers. On November 1, 2025, in the 21st minute, he suffered a fractured cheekbone, ending his playing time in the Club's first-ever post-season appearance.

Although his injury ended his season, it did not stop his momentum as he joined Cape Verde in March 2026 for his first National Team Camp. He was later named one of three goalkeepers on Cape Verde's FIFA World Cup 2026™ roster. The call up marked another milestone in his journey that began with a childhood dream and years of perseverance.

"Just being able to represent this country and to represent my family and represent myself throughout all the dark times that I've had, throughout my teenage times and going into now like it just means a lot that I can be appreciated, that I can appreciate myself and that even if you go through hard times, at a certain point there is a, a bright point that will for sure come," said Dos Santos. "It just means a lot to me to be able to play at this level and to make my dream come true because this is something that I've dreamed of, that I've cried over, that I've played through injuries, I've played through many tough times throughout a lot of dark moments and it just means a lot that I'll be able to finish off this part of my life and to be able to represent this country and to represent myself, my family, and just to stand on top of the foundation that I built for myself, so it's an absolute blessing and it's an honor to be part of this journey."

Dos Santos helped SDFC set MLS expansion team records with 63 points and 19 wins during the Club's inaugural season. Now, Dos Santos is representing the Blue Sharks on football's biggest stage. From leaving home at 15 to overcoming injuries and setbacks throughout his career, the goalkeeper is living out the dream he first shared as a young child.

Watch Dos Santos and Cape Verde make history during the World Cup 2026™ this summer! The Blue Sharks are already making their mark in their first-ever tournament appearance, earning a draw and clean sheet against Spain in their opening group stage match. The goalkeeper was named to the matchday roster as part of Cape Verde's historic World Cup journey.

Cheer him on at SDFC's Soccer Celebration, presented by Adriana's Insurance at Fit Social in Mission Beach. The event is free and open to the public; all you have to do is RSVP!







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026

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