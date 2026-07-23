FC Cincinnati Scores Four to Outlast Vancouver

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







CINCINNATI - FC Cincinnati took down Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 4-3, Wednesday night at TQL Stadium in Major League Soccer's return to action from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FC Cincinnati (6-5-5, 23 points) continue to move up the Eastern Conference standings while Vancouver fell to 10-3-2 (32 points). Wednesday marked the first time in four meetings the Orange and Blue defeated the Whitecaps.

A back-and-forth opening 45 minutes ended with FC Cincinnati in front 3-2, the highest-combined scoring first half of any FCC game this season. Pavel Bucha opened the scoring in the 9th minute, which was answered by Vancouver goals in the 12th minute (Jeevan Badwal) and 25th minute (Ryan Gauld). Kévin Denkey responded in the 28th minute with his 10th goal of the season, followed by Evander's 10th goal of the season in the 36th minute.

Bucha notched his third-career brace with his second goal of the night in the 56th minute. His goal was his 17th career goal for Cincinnati, moving him into 10th all-time in club history in career goals scored. Vancouver's Ryan Gauld scored his second of the night in the 58th minute, the final goal of the evening in the 4-3 Cincinnati win.

FC Cincinnati have scored multiple goals in nine-consecutive games, which ties the fourth-longest such streak in MLS history, per Elias Sports.

FC Cincinnati return to action Saturday, July 25 for the first leg of the Hell is Real derby at Columbus Crew. Kickoff from ScottsMiracle-Gro Field is set for 7:15 p.m. ET and the match airs on FS1, Apple TV and over the radio locally in English on iHeart Media ESPN 1530 and Spanish on La Mega 101.5 FM.

The Orange and Blue return home Saturday, August 1 to take on San Jose Earthquakes. Tickets are available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling 513-977-KICK.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Pavel Bucha, GOAL - 9' (1-0) - Samuel Gidi crossed the center line and put it into another gear up the left flank. Gidi sliced his way into the attacking third and passed it back across midfield, where Kenji Mboma Dem let it through to the far side as a dummy. Bucha was left all alone and took one touch into the box and fired off a shot into the upper corner.

VAN: Jeevan Badwal, GOAL - 12' (1-1) - The visitors wasted little time finding the tying goal. Jeevan Badwal came crashing into the box to connect on a pass from Bruno Caicedo and leveled the match at one goal apiece.

VAN: Ryan Gauld, GOAL - 25' (1-2) - A would-be shot on goal from outside the box deflected off Ryan Gauld's back and inside the right post, just past Roman Celentano's outstretched arms, to put Vancouver up 2-1.

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 28' (2-2) - Ender Echenique calmly received a long pass down the left sideline before dribbling around his marker and through a crowd of defenders. The forward managed to chip a pass from the end line back across in front of Vancouver's net, where Denkey waited patiently to head home the equalizer.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 36' (3-2) - Evander took a pass from Gerardo Valenzuela and turned up field with a head of steam. Between three Vancouver defenders, the All-Star forward took an ambitious shot from just outside the box that pinged off the left post and into the goal to put Cincy back on top.

CIN: Pavel Bucha, GOAL - 56' (4-2) - Evander tried to fire off a quick shot from point blank inside the box, but his attempt was blocked and fell right back to him. With limited room for another lane to shoot, he floated a pass over a crowd in front of the net toward the far post. Bucha capitalized on the opportunity with a sweet one-time finish for his second goal of the night.

VAN: Ryan Gauld, GOAL - 58' (4-3) - Another quick answer from Vancouver cut Cincy's lead in half. Gauld found some open space on the edge of the box and beat Celentano with a shot toward the top right corner.

GAME NOTES

- Wednesday marked FC Cincinnati's first win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC. Only two clubs have FCC never beaten in MLS play (LAFC, SD).

- The Orange and Blue improve to 5-2-1 at TQL Stadium in MLS play this season.

- FC Cincinnati improved to 18-5-6 against Western Conference opponents under Head Coach Pat Noonan.

- Wednesday marked FC Cincinnati's fourth win this season after trailing at any point. 16 of FCC's 23 points this season have come in matches in which FCC trailed.

- FC Cincinnati have scored multiple goals in nine-consecutive games. Per Elias Sports, that ties the fourth-longest streak in MLS history, approaching the MLS record of 12-straight games with 2+ goals scored (1996 LA Galaxy).

- Pavel Bucha scored his third-career brace for FC Cincinnati (7/3/24 at DC; 2/19/25 at MOT), which marked his 16th and 17th career goals scored for FC Cincinnati. He moves alone into 10th in club history in career goals scored.

- With his 36th minute goal, Evander secured his sixth-straight game with a goal contribution, his longest consecutive streak with a goal and/or an assist with FC Cincinnati and the third-longest streak in club history.

- With a goal and assist, Evander brought his career goal contribution total with FC Cincinnati to 59, one shy of Brandon Vazquez (60) for second-most in club history.

- Wednesday marked the eighth sellout of TQL Stadium this season.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC Date: July 22, 2026

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 71 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 3-1-4

VAN: 2-1-3

CIN - Pavel Bucha (Gidi, Miazga) 9', Kévin Denkey 28', Evander (Valenzuela, Mboma Dem) 36', Pavel Bucha (Evander) 56'

VAN - Jeevan Badwal (Caicedo, Johnson) 12', Ryan Gauld (Larraz, Ocampo) 25', Ryan Gauld (Badwal, Ocampo) 58'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Ender Echenique (Bryan Ramirez 63'), Samuel Gidi (Teenage Hadebe 88'), Matt Miazga, Miles Robinson (Kyle Smith 64'), Pavel Bucha, Gerardo Valenzuela, Obinna Nwobodo, Evander, Kenji Mboma Dem (Tom Barlow 64'), Kévin Denkey (Ayoub Jabbari 88')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Alvas Powell, Nick Hagglund, Tah Brian Anunga

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

VAN: Yohei Takoka, Tate Johnson, Mathias Laborda, Tristan Blackmon, Édier Ocampo (Ranko Veselinović 84'), Oliver Larraz, Andrés Cubas (Rayan Elloumi 84'), Bruno Caicedo (Cheikh Sabaly 44'), Jeevan Badwal (Jean-Claude Ngando 62'), Ryan Gauld (C) (Nikola Djordjevic 62'), Brian White

Substitutes not used: Isaac Boehmer, Sam Adekugbe, Thomas Müller, Mihail Gherasimencov

Head Coach: Jesper Sørensen

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/VAN

Shots: 10 / 19 Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 1 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 13

Offside: 0 / 3

Possession: 38 / 62

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN - Tristan Blackmon (Yellow Card) 2' VAN - Mathias Laborda (Yellow Card) 17' CIN - Pavel Bucha (Yellow Card) 41') VAN - Édier Ocampo (Yellow Card) 48' VAN - Andrés Cubas (Yellow Card) 60' VAN - Brian White (Yellow Card) 78'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Jon Freemon

Ast. Referees: Walt Heatherly, Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Filip Dujic VAR: David Barrie AVAR: John Krill







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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