Timbers Forward Kevin Kelsy Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchdays 16 and 17, the league announced today. Kelsy notched two goals and an assist on Matchday 16 to surge the Timbers to a 5-1 road win over rival Seattle Sounders FC and scored a game-tying goal at home against FC Dallas on Matchday 17 to help secure a point for Portland.

With his goal against Dallas on Wednesday night, Kelsy recorded his team-leading eighth goal of the 2026 campaign. Eight goals this season marks a new career MLS high for the Venezuelan striker. Notably, Kelsy has registered four goal contributions (3G, 1A) in Portland's last two matches. With 12 goal contributions (8G, 4A) in 906 minutes played this season, the 21-year-old is averaging 1.99 points per 90 minutes.

The Timbers remain at home and will host Real Salt Lake this Saturday, July 25. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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