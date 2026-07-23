Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Austin FC on the Road on Wednesday Evening

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC handle the ball against Austin FC

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC handle the ball against Austin FC(Seattle Sounders FC)

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Sounders FC (7-5-3, 24 points) fell 3-1 to Austin FC (4-7-5, 17 points) on Wednesday evening at Q2 Stadium. Paul Rothrock's team-leading fifth goal in league play this year was not enough as the Texas club was able to score a trio of goals to earn the home win. Brian Schmetzer's side continues its two-match road trip on Saturday, July 25 with a trip to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

Seattle sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-5-3).

This marked the 11th regular-season matchup between Seattle and Austin, with the Rave Green leading the series 5-3-3.

Paul Rothrock scored his team-leading seventh goal in all competitions in the 26th minute. The Seattle native tallied five goals and nine assists last season.

Veteran defender Nouhou made his 300th all-competitions appearance tonight, joining Stefan Frei (426), Cristian Roldan (408) and Osvaldo Alonso (339) as the only players to reach the milestone.

Stuart Hawkins recorded his first start for Seattle since signing with the club as a 16-year-old in 2023 as a Homegrown Player.

Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the lineup from last week's match against Portland with Peter Kingston, Hawkins and Danny Musovski replacing Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez and Jordan Morris.

Tonight's match was the first contest between Seattle and Austin this year. The two sides will meet again on August 19 at Lumen Field.

Seattle stays on the road to take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Austin FC 3

Wednesday, July 22, 2025

Venue: Q2 Stadium

Referee: Ricardo Montero

Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Brian Dunn

Fourth Official: Elton Garcia

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 20,738

Weather: 99 degrees and partly cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

ATX - Ilie Sánchez (Besard Sabovic) 12'

SEA - Paul Rothrock 26'

ATX - Myrto Uzuni (Ervin Torres, Ilie Sánchez) 86'

ATX - Christian Ramirez (Ervin Torres, Myrto Uzuni) 90+1'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 59'

ATX - Besard Sabovic (caution) 60'

ATX - Myrto Uzuni (caution) 87')

SEA - Jackson Ragen (ejection) 90+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Peter Kingston (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 66'), Jackson Ragen, Stuart Hawkins, Nouhou - Captain (Sebastian Gomez, 88'); Hassani Dotson, Snyder Brunell (Paul Arriola, 67'); Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario, 62')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Max Anchor, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Gallatin Sandnes*, Antino Lopez

*Tacoma Defiance player available via Short-Term Agreement

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 12

Offside: 2

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 3

Austin FC - Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Brendan Hines-Ike (Mateja Djordjević, 63'), Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher; Joseph Rosales (Przemysław Płacheta, 63'), Ilie Sánchez, Besard Sabovic (Owen Wolff, 62'), Facundo Torres (Ervin Torres, 84'); Brandon Vazquez (Christian Ramirez, 83'), Myrto Uzuni

Substitutes not used: Damian Las, Žan Kolmanič, Jayden Nelson, Nico Dubersarsky

Total shots: 10

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 5

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.