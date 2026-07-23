Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Austin FC on the Road on Wednesday Evening
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS - Sounders FC (7-5-3, 24 points) fell 3-1 to Austin FC (4-7-5, 17 points) on Wednesday evening at Q2 Stadium. Paul Rothrock's team-leading fifth goal in league play this year was not enough as the Texas club was able to score a trio of goals to earn the home win. Brian Schmetzer's side continues its two-match road trip on Saturday, July 25 with a trip to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-5-3).
This marked the 11th regular-season matchup between Seattle and Austin, with the Rave Green leading the series 5-3-3.
Paul Rothrock scored his team-leading seventh goal in all competitions in the 26th minute. The Seattle native tallied five goals and nine assists last season.
Veteran defender Nouhou made his 300th all-competitions appearance tonight, joining Stefan Frei (426), Cristian Roldan (408) and Osvaldo Alonso (339) as the only players to reach the milestone.
Stuart Hawkins recorded his first start for Seattle since signing with the club as a 16-year-old in 2023 as a Homegrown Player.
Brian Schmetzer made three changes to the lineup from last week's match against Portland with Peter Kingston, Hawkins and Danny Musovski replacing Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez and Jordan Morris.
Tonight's match was the first contest between Seattle and Austin this year. The two sides will meet again on August 19 at Lumen Field.
Seattle stays on the road to take on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Austin FC 3
Wednesday, July 22, 2025
Venue: Q2 Stadium
Referee: Ricardo Montero
Assistants: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Brian Dunn
Fourth Official: Elton Garcia
VAR: Younes Marrakchi
Attendance: 20,738
Weather: 99 degrees and partly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
ATX - Ilie Sánchez (Besard Sabovic) 12'
SEA - Paul Rothrock 26'
ATX - Myrto Uzuni (Ervin Torres, Ilie Sánchez) 86'
ATX - Christian Ramirez (Ervin Torres, Myrto Uzuni) 90+1'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 59'
ATX - Besard Sabovic (caution) 60'
ATX - Myrto Uzuni (caution) 87')
SEA - Jackson Ragen (ejection) 90+4'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Peter Kingston (Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, 66'), Jackson Ragen, Stuart Hawkins, Nouhou - Captain (Sebastian Gomez, 88'); Hassani Dotson, Snyder Brunell (Paul Arriola, 67'); Jesús Ferreira, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario, 62')
Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Max Anchor, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Gallatin Sandnes*, Antino Lopez
*Tacoma Defiance player available via Short-Term Agreement
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 12
Offside: 2
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 3
Austin FC - Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Brendan Hines-Ike (Mateja Djordjević, 63'), Oleksandr Svatok, Jon Gallagher; Joseph Rosales (Przemysław Płacheta, 63'), Ilie Sánchez, Besard Sabovic (Owen Wolff, 62'), Facundo Torres (Ervin Torres, 84'); Brandon Vazquez (Christian Ramirez, 83'), Myrto Uzuni
Substitutes not used: Damian Las, Žan Kolmanič, Jayden Nelson, Nico Dubersarsky
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 5
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 2
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC handle the ball against Austin FC
Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes and Apollo Announce Official Sleeve and Go-To-Market Partnership, Bringing the AI GTM System to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Signs Academy Forward Benjamin Flowers to Record Homegrown Deal - FC Dallas
- Everything You Need to Know: Inter Miami CF Hosts 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Partner with Mayor John Whitmire to Provide 10,000 Free Tickets to 2026 Matches for Houstonians - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment Unveils New Renderings of Bank of America Stadium Renovations - Charlotte FC
- Aleksandr Guboglo Loaned to Stade de Reims - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Extends Unbeaten Streak against LA Galaxy Earning a 3-1 Win on the Road - St. Louis City SC
- Elgersma Records First Career Goal in Galaxy Loss to St. Louis - LA Galaxy
- Postgame Note: Debutant Loïc Williams Nets Stoppage Time Winner in Rapids Home Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Routs San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on the Road - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Rescue Point in 2-2 Draw against FC Dallas at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Defeats Real Salt Lake 3-1 in First Home Match After World Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Suffers 3-1 Setback at LAFC in MLS Return - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes fall in return to MLS play but remain tied on points for first place in West - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 against Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Good Park - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Austin FC on the Road on Wednesday Evening - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with Portland Timbers - FC Dallas
- Loïc Williams Scores Stoppage-Time Game-Winner to Defeat San Diego 1-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Scores Twice Late to Beat Seattle on Return to MLS Action - Austin FC
- Sporting KC Earns 2-1 Victory over Minnesota - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United Draw 1-1 against Houston Dynamo FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Luis Suárez Reaches 100 Appearances for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws 2-2 at Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Robert Lewandowski Makes MLS Debut in 3-2 Road Loss vs. Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Suárez Brace, Plambeck's First MLS Goal Power Inter Miami CF to Victory over Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- Crew Return with Setback - Columbus Crew SC
- Minnesota United Falls 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Scores Four to Outlast Vancouver - FC Cincinnati
- CLTFC restarts MLS season with draw against ATL - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Play D.C. United to 1-1 Home Draw in Return from World Cup Break - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Austin FC on the Road on Wednesday Evening
- Sounders FC Faces Austin FC on Wednesday Night at Q2 Stadium
- Sounders FC Acquires $500,000 in General Allocation Money
- Sounders FC Acquires up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Orlando
- Sounders FC Falls 5-1 to Portland in Return to MLS Play