MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined St. Louis CITY SC midfielder Eduard Löwen an undisclosed amount for violating the league's policy regarding hands to the face/head/neck of an opponent in the 45th+ minute of St. Louis' match against the LA Galaxy on July 22.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined LA Galaxy defender Emiro Garcés for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 49th minute of LA's match against St. Louis CITY SC on July 22.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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