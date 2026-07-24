Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Homestand, Hosting Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on H-Town Night

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC wrap up a two-match homestand on Saturday, July 25, hosting in-state rivals Austin FC in a Texas Showdown at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure their tickets for the rivalry HERE.

The Club will also celebrate everything Houston during H-Town Night, presented by College Ave, where fans can look forward to an exclusive Trae the Truth collaboration shirt in the Team Store and delicious Houston cuisine offerings.

Houston currently holds a strong 5-2-1 (WLD) regular season home record this year and owns a 4-2-0 (WLD) home record against Austin. The team's most recent meeting versus Austin at Shell Energy Stadium came last year, when Houston earned a 2-0 victory behind goals from attackers Ezequiel Ponce and Ondřej Lingr.

The Dynamo managed a strong finish during the run into the World Cup break, earning a 5-2-1 (WLD) record in their final eight MLS matches, while posting four clean sheets. They currently sit seventh inside the Western Conference playoff line with a 7-6-2 (WLD) record and 23 points, just three points off the top four spots in a tightly contested table.

Houston is coming off a 1-1 home draw versus D.C. United on July 22 in front of a crowd of 17,137, the highest attendance for a Wednesday match in Houston since 2022. Mexican international legend Héctor Herrera scored Houston's lone goal, marking his second goal of the season.

Notably, forward Duncan McGuire, who Houston acquired from Orlando City SC earlier this month, made his Dynamo debut as a starter this week during Wednesday's match. The 25-year-old American spent three-and-a-half (2023-26) seasons with the Lions where he has totaled 109 appearances, 32 goals and seven assists in all competitions, during which time they have earned three consecutive MLS postseason berths.

Notably, several Dynamo players have had standout performances since the start of the season. Attacker Guilherme leads the team with 13 goal contributions, including eight goals and five assists. Forward Lawrence Ennali continues to provide support on both ends of the pitch, contributing three goals and two assists. After dealing with an injury earlier this season, U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Jack McGlynn's magical left foot was on fire. Herrera has provided invaluable leadership both on and off the pitch, while scoring two goals and recording two assists.

Austin currently sits 14th in the Western Conference standings with 17 points and a 4-7-5 (WLD) record and is coming off a 3-1 home victory versus Seattle Sounders FC. Myrto Uzuni leads the team's attack with six goals and five assists.

Houston next travel to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sporting Park, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fan can follow the action live via MLS on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026

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