Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
Here are five things to know for Saturday's match between Nashville SC and Orlando City SC at Inter.co Stadium:
Nashville SC enters the weekend winners of a club-record five straight MLS matches and unbeaten in 10-straight fixtures at 8W-0L-2D while outscoring opponents 20-8.
The Boys in Gold lead MLS in wins (12), fewest goals conceded (11) and goal differential at plus-22.
Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park earlier this season marked its largest margin of victory in series history. Nashville can sweep Orlando for the first time with a win on Saturday.
The Boys in Gold have faced Orlando City more times (18) than any other MLS team excluding Inter Miami CF (21) and have won three of their last four fixtures vs. the Lions.
All-Star Hany Mukhtar has more career goal contributions against Orlando (10 goals, six assists) than any other MLS side. The midfielder has at least one goal contribution in six of his eight career appearances at Orlando.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 24, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes Forward Nonso Adimabua Undergoes Successful Sports Hernia Surgery - San Jose Earthquakes
- LAFC Seeks Fourth Straight Win When Sporting KC Visits BMO Stadium this Saturday - Los Angeles FC
- San Diego FC Signs Tunisian Winger Elias Achouri to a Designated Player Contract - San Diego FC
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from CF Montreal - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Preview: Rapids Travel for Road Matchup with St. Louis CITY SC - Colorado Rapids
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Face Colorado Rapids on Saturday - St. Louis City SC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions Announced - MLS
- CF Montréal Hosts Inter Miami CF on Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Shake off the Rust, Build on Success: Materials of the Match - Charlotte FC
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Homestand, Hosting Austin FC in a Texas Showdown on H-Town Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- LA Galaxy Set to Take on San Jose at Stanford Stadium in Walmart Saturday Showdown - LA Galaxy
- RELEASE: FC Cincinnati Loan Defender Gilberto Flores to Club Libertad Asunción - FC Cincinnati
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $625,000 in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in Exchange for Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - Club de Foot Montreal
- Four Inter Miami CF Academy Products Called up for the 2026 Concacaf U-20 Championship - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Travel to Face Columbus Crew in First Leg of Hell Is Real Derby - FC Cincinnati
- San Diego FC Acquires Defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson - San Diego FC
- SKC Visits LAFC on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- Keys to the Match: Number Nine - New York City FC
- Revolution Host Atlanta United FC on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Colorado Rapids Sign Midfielder Wayne Frederick to New Contract - Colorado Rapids
- Real Salt Lake Continues Travels to Face Portland Timbers FC Saturday - Real Salt Lake
- CF Montréal Acquires Defender Brayan Ceballos from New England Revolution - Club de Foot Montreal
- Revolution Acquire up to $850K in GAM from CF Montréal for Defender Brayan Ceballos - New England Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC
- Nashville SC Defeats CF Montréal 1-0 for Fifth-Straight Win
- Match Preview: Nashville SC vs. CF Montréal
- Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Swedish Club Gefle IF
- Nashville SC Acquires Forward Zidane Yañez from New York City FC