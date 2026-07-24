Match Preview: Nashville SC at Orlando City SC

Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







Here are five things to know for Saturday's match between Nashville SC and Orlando City SC at Inter.co Stadium:

Nashville SC enters the weekend winners of a club-record five straight MLS matches and unbeaten in 10-straight fixtures at 8W-0L-2D while outscoring opponents 20-8.

The Boys in Gold lead MLS in wins (12), fewest goals conceded (11) and goal differential at plus-22.

Nashville SC's 5-0 win over Orlando City SC at GEODIS Park earlier this season marked its largest margin of victory in series history. Nashville can sweep Orlando for the first time with a win on Saturday.

The Boys in Gold have faced Orlando City more times (18) than any other MLS team excluding Inter Miami CF (21) and have won three of their last four fixtures vs. the Lions.

All-Star Hany Mukhtar has more career goal contributions against Orlando (10 goals, six assists) than any other MLS side. The midfielder has at least one goal contribution in six of his eight career appearances at Orlando.







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