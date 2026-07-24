Minnesota United FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Preview
Published on July 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Saturday for its first home match, presented by Allina Health, following the FIFA World Cup break, hosting Western Conference-leading Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The Loons will look to bounce back from a narrow midweek defeat and secure an important result against one of the league's strongest sides.
Minnesota resumed MLS play on Wednesday night with a 2-1 road loss to Sporting Kansas City. After falling behind by two goals, defender Devin Padelford cut the deficit in the 75th minute when he redirected Joaquín Pereyra's free-kick delivery into the back of the net for his first goal of the season. The Loons continued to push for an equalizer during the closing stages but were unable to complete the comeback.
Vancouver enters Saturday's contest following a high-scoring 4-3 loss at FC Cincinnati on Wednesday. Jeevan Badwal, Oliver Larraz and Ryan Gauld each scored for the Whitecaps, but Cincinnati ultimately secured the victory with a late game-winning goal. Despite the result, Vancouver remains atop the Western Conference standings and continues to present a dangerous attacking threat capable of capitalizing on space around the penalty area.
Saturday's match marks the second meeting between Minnesota and Vancouver this season. The Whitecaps earned a 6-0 victory at BC Place in March, giving the Loons an opportunity this weekend to respond in front of their home supporters. Minnesota will look to remain organized defensively, limit Vancouver's opportunities in transition and turn its possession into more consistent chances in the attacking third as the club searches for its first victory since returning from the break.
HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES ON PLAYING VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC AT HOME...
"They're at the top of the table for a reason. They're one of the most balanced teams in the league... we have to be fully prepared, but we're confident that we can go out and go toe to toe."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Nicolás Romero - Lower Extremity (Out)
Nectarios Triantis - Lower Extremity (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
N/A
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
7.25.2026 | MLS Regular Season | Match 17
7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2026 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 6-6-4 (22 pts. | 2-2-3 at home)
VAN: 10-3-2 (32 pts. | 3-2-2 on the road)
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