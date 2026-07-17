Philadelphia Union Acquire Defender Kai Wagner from Birmingham City F.C.

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union today announced the acquisition of defender Kai Wagner via transfer from Birmingham City F.C., bringing the three-time MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Best XI selection back to the club. In order to complete the transaction and claim Wagner off waivers, Philadelphia acquired the top spot in the waiver order and $100,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money from Sporting Kansas City in exchange for a 2026 international roster spot and the 22nd position in the waiver order. The Union's all-time assist leader returns as a designated player and is guaranteed through the 2028-2029 season with an option for the 2029-2030 season. Wagner will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

"Coming back to Philadelphia feels incredibly meaningful for me and my family. Over the years, this city has become our home, and returning was a decision that came from the heart," said Wagner. "My time away gave me the opportunity to experience a new challenge, but it also reinforced how much this club, this city, and our supporters mean to me. There's something special about representing the Union and playing in front of our fans. I believe in what this club stands for, its culture, ambition, and commitment to competing at the highest level. I'm excited to be back, and grateful for the opportunity to help write the next chapter."

Media Availability: Wagner will be available to media immediately following training on Saturday, July 18 at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET on field one at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex.

Wagner returns to Philadelphia after a seven-month stint with Birmingham City F.C. in England's EFL Championship. He made 18 appearances across all competitions, recording three assists and scoring once in an FA Cup Third Round match against Cambridge United.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kai back to Philadelphia. He's been an integral part of this club's success and has consistently established himself as one of the top left backs in Major League Soccer," said Jon Scheer, Philadelphia Union Sporting Director. "Kai understands what this club represents, what our supporters expect, and the standards we hold ourselves to every day. We're confident he'll make an immediate impact this season as we pursue our goals and be an important part of our club's future."

Wagner made 204 regular-season appearances during his first seven seasons with the Union, totaling eight goals and a club-record 63 assists. He had been a stalwart of the Union's backline, helping the team secure two Supporters' Shields and making six playoff appearances, including an MLS Cup Final.

His standout 2025 campaign helped lead Philadelphia to its second MLS Supporters' Shield, as he logged a team-high 2,769 minutes while leading the club in key passes (90), corner kicks (160), and successful crosses (88). He also contributed two goals and 11 assists while helping anchor a defense that allowed an MLS-low 35 goals and recorded 14 clean sheets.

The Union return to MLS regular-season action on Wednesday, July 22, when they host Red Bull New York for Rivalry Night at Subaru Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Apple TV.

Transaction: Philadelphia Union acquire defender Kai Wagner as a designated player through the 2028-2029 season with an option for the 2029-2030 season.







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