Atlanta United Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot
Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money.
Atlanta United returns to MLS Regular Season play tonight with a nationally televised road matchup against Nashville SC (8 p.m., Apple TV, FOX/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).
TRANSACTION: Atlanta United acquires a 2026 International Roster Slot from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money.
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