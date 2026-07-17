Atlanta United Acquires 2026 International Roster Slot

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today it has acquired a 2026 International Roster Slot from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money.

Atlanta United returns to MLS Regular Season play tonight with a nationally televised road matchup against Nashville SC (8 p.m., Apple TV, FOX/FOX Deportes, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

TRANSACTION: Atlanta United acquires a 2026 International Roster Slot from Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for $250,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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