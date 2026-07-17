Orlando City SC Signs Forward Daryl Dike in Return to Central Florida

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City SC announced today that it has signed forward Daryl Dike via free agency through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with a club option for 2027-28, bringing the fifth overall selection in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft back to his first professional club.

The Lions also sent $75,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for Dike's Discovery Priority. Seattle will receive an additional $75,000 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.

"Daryl is a player our club and our fans know well, and we're very excited to welcome him back to Orlando," said Ricardo Moreira, Orlando City SC General Manager and Sporting Director. "He brings a powerful combination of strength, speed and physical presence, and his ability to hold up play, bring teammates into the attack and finish chances gives us another important option up front. Daryl has already shown what he can do in our league and in this city, and we look forward to helping him make an impact again in purple."

Dike, 26, returns to the Lions after five seasons with West Bromwich Albion F.C. in England's EFL Championship. The Edmond, Oklahoma, native has totaled 43 goals and nine assists across 138 professional appearances.

"I'm thrilled to be back where it all started. Orlando is where I first got the opportunity to play professionally, and returning here feels like coming home," said Dike. "From the moment I arrived the first time, I felt welcomed, and that same feeling has only grown since I've come back. Everyone has been incredibly supportive, and I'm grateful to be back in Orlando."

During his first stint with Orlando, Dike made 33 starts in 41 appearances across all competitions after being selected by the Lions with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. He scored 19 goals and added seven assists, including a team-leading 11 goals across all competitions during the 2021 campaign.

At the international level, Dike has made 10 appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team, scoring three goals and helping the U.S. claim the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Orlando City returns to MLS action Wednesday, July 22, against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park at 10:30 p.m. ET before returning home to Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, July 25, to host Nashville SC at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both matches will air live on Apple TV, while tickets for the Lions' matchup against Nashville are available here.

TRANSACTION: Orlando City SC signs free agent forward Daryl Dike through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with a club option for 2027-28. The Lions also send $75,000 in 2027 GAM to Seattle Sounders FC in exchange for Dike's Discovery Priority. Seattle will receive an additional $75,000 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.

Daryl Dike [DEE-kay]

Number: 9

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Born: June 3, 2000, in Edmond, Okla.

Hometown: Edmond, Okla.

Citizenship: USA







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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