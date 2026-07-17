Sounders FC Acquires up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money from Orlando

Published on July 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has acquired $75,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Orlando City SC in exchange for the Discovery Priority on forward Daryl Dike. Orlando, who today announced the signing of Dike following six seasons in England, would send Seattle an additional $75,000 in GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Sounders FC fell 5-1 on Thursday to archrival Portland in its return to MLS play following an extended bread due to FIFA World Cup 2026™. The Rave Green now embark on two-match road trip against Austin FC on Wednesday, July 22 at Q2 Stadium (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) and the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC acquires $75,000 in 2027 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Orlando City SC in exchange for the Discovery Priority on forward Daryl Dike on July 17, 2026. Seattle would receive an additional $75,000 in GAM from Orlando if certain performance metrics are met.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 17, 2026

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